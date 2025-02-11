Social media helps to shape how we connect, and how we create and consume content. Ongoing shifts in the digital landscape this year will continue to challenge traditional approaches to social media marketing.

Let’s explore five key trends that we see taking centre stage in 2025.

1. The rise of voice content

A significant shift in social media consumption is the growing importance of voice content (that is, content delivered by voice).

Audio is becoming “a crucial tool for building brand engagement and awareness”, writes Aleksandra Chróst in a blog for audio branding agency Tadadam.

“So it’s worth keeping an eye on changes in this area – if you want to stay ahead of the competition, start exploring now how sound can enhance your marketing strategy,” she states.

A personalised brand voice and integrated messaging are important aspects of audio engagement.

2. Faceless creators taking centre stage

The emergence of ‘faceless creators’ presents new branding opportunities for social media marketers.

“Faceless creators are individuals or brands that produce content without revealing their identity. They often use avatars and animations or simply focus on their craft rather than themselves,” according to this blog by The Studio Brief.

Faceless online creators have the advantage of attracting audiences without bias. The idea is that when viewers can’t see a creator’s appearance, age or background, they focus purely on the content itself.

Without having to maintain a public persona, faceless creators have more creative freedom to experiment with different styles, topics and formats. They can also stay anonymous in a time when online privacy is a concern, states The Studio Brief.

3. The power of niche communities

The growth of niche groups is another exciting trend for 2025. Creators and brands are building more intimate spaces online, for example through Instagram subscriptions and invite-only groups where connection matters more than follower counts.

These communities are breaking out of digital spaces, too. As social strategist Tameka Bazile points out, brands are now hosting real-world events that bring their online communities to life.

The United States-based Instagram page 222place, for example, creates curated real-life experiences that extend beyond screens. They host intimate dinners, immersive events, and unforgettable nights you couldn’t script. Participants take a personality test and get matched with like-minded strangers for carefully curated group experiences.

The bottom line is that social media users crave genuine connection. Your social strategy should focus on creating content that speaks directly to specific audience interests, rather than casting a wide net.

A case in point is South African travel content creator and vlogger Popi Sibiya, whose targeted focus has gained her 193 000 Instagram followers and 146 000 TikTok followers. Her TikTok channel has 2.5-million likes to date.

Sibiya’s content strategy is straightforward: she shares travel vlogs showcasing her global adventures, with a special focus on exotic destinations such as the Amazon rainforest.

What sets her apart is her smart approach: while she shares regular content with everyone, she also offers a special subscription where fans pay R80 to see exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from her travels. This has helped her turn her passion for travel into a successful business.

Micro-influencers with smaller but highly engaged followings can sometimes be more valuable to brands than accounts with inflated numbers but low engagement.

4. Social media SEO gains traction

Social media search has transformed how people find information. Platforms such as TikTok have, for example, become go-to sources for recommendations.

Users may find that searching for ‘5 best restaurants in Johannesburg’ on TikTok may yield more relatable and current recommendations than standard search engines. This shift has created a new digital marketing landscape known as social media SEO.

The goal is to create engaging, informative content that feels personal and authentic and draws viewers in with clever, concise language and interesting insights.

5. Balancing the human touch with AI

Content creators are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to produce and manage content – but there’s still space for authenticity and the human touch.

Hootsuite’s Social Media Trends 2025 report states that AI is now “considered a major asset” and that 69% of marketers see it as a revolutionary technology that can create job opportunities.

It points out that the use of generative AI to create social media content has increased vastly and that “social marketers are adopting countless generative AI tools to help with creativity and impact”.

The surge in AI adoption for social media content creation is driven by the constant demand for an always-on social presence. Based on its survey, Hootsuite even suggests that brands should target 48 to 72 weekly posts across platforms to stay competitive – assisted by generative AI.

The narrative has shifted from AI as a disruptor to AI as a partner, empowering marketers to work smarter.

Social media is no longer just about posting content and gathering likes. The landscape has become a complex ecosystem where authenticity, niche connections and strategic use of technology reign supreme.

It’s key to embrace new trends while staying true to the fundamental principle that drives social media: meaningful human connection.

Miliswa Sitshwele is head of social media at Flow Communications. FlowCommunications is one of South Africa’s leading marketing and communications agencies. Social media is one of the key offerings of this multi-award-winning agency.