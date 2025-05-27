The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has announced the 18th release of the Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS), delivering the most comprehensive and up-to-date view of South African consumer behaviour and media trends to date.

This latest dataset, covering January to December 2024, marks a major milestone for the country’s media and advertising industry, providing a full four-year window into shifting audience patterns, purchasing habits, and media consumption.

The MAPS dataset is the only area-stratified, multi-stage probability sample of its scale and frequency in South Africa, designed to offer the most objective and representative view of the South African consumer.

With 18 quarterly releases now published since Q3 2020, the MAPS dataset is a strategic resource for advertisers, agencies, media owners, and brands seeking to understand and respond to evolving market dynamics.

Johann Koster, CEO of the MRF, opened the webinar saying, “Our vision is to help businesses make better decisions through consumer insights that inform product and media strategies for meaningful and cost-effective customer engagement across platforms. MAPS is most certainly not a media currency but rather a strategic and planning tool.”

Unparalleled depth and trend analysis

The 2024 MAPS release offers an opportunity for the industry to conduct year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter trend analysis. All variables in MAPS can be cross-tabulated, enabling the creation of rich consumer segments and profiles. This flexibility is critical for advertisers and agencies aiming to build nuanced strategies in an increasingly complex marketplace.

With over 20 000 interviews conducted annually by a team of more than 200 field interviewers, MAPS covers all provinces, districts, and municipalities. The 2024 sample reflects a population aged 15+ of 43.6 million South Africans, with a balanced distribution across metro (50%), urban (30%), and rural (20%) areas.

Key highlights from the 2024 MAPS Data

Demographic shifts and socio-economic trends

The average age of the population remains 38 years, with a gender split of 52% female and 48% male.

Household income distribution has returned to 2021 levels, with an average income of R12 100. 77% households earn less than R12 000 while 6% earn more R40 000.

The economically active population stands at 38%, with unemployed at 27% and non-active at 35%.

Media consumption patterns

Television : 60% of South Africans watched TV in the past week, with 17% spending more than 20 hours per week on the medium. DStv penetration is at 41%. Q4 of last year shows a 4% increase in the P7D watching.

: 60% of South Africans watched TV in the past week, with 17% spending more than 20 hours per week on the medium. DStv penetration is at 41%. Q4 of last year shows a 4% increase in the P7D watching. Radio : 45% listened to radio in the past week, with commercial stations attracting 17 million listeners and community stations 4 million. Notably, 11% of the population spends more than 20 hours per week listening to radio.

: 45% listened to radio in the past week, with commercial stations attracting 17 million listeners and community stations 4 million. Notably, 11% of the population spends more than 20 hours per week listening to radio. Streaming and on-demand : 21% of people have access to on-demand streaming services, Netflix (78%), Showmax (47%), and interestingly a 12% access to YouTube (Paid For). Streaming penetration has increased by 139% since 2021.

: 21% of people have access to on-demand streaming services, Netflix (78%), Showmax (47%), and interestingly a 12% access to YouTube (Paid For). Streaming penetration has increased by 139% since 2021. Social media : Social media penetration has reached 73%, up from 50% in 2021. Facebook remains the most visited video content viewing platform (74% in the past week), followed by TikTok (38%), YouTube (27%), and Instagram (20%). A quarter of South Africans spend more than 20 hours per week on social media.

: Social media penetration has reached 73%, up from 50% in 2021. Facebook remains the most visited video content viewing platform (74% in the past week), followed by TikTok (38%), YouTube (27%), and Instagram (20%). A quarter of South Africans spend more than 20 hours per week on social media. Internet access: 77% accessed the internet in the past week, with 4.3 million households now having fixed internet access—a 37% increase since 2021.

Consumer behaviour and brand loyalty

The average monthly spend on groceries and toiletries has steadily increased, with apparel spend remaining more volatile.

Brand loyalty remains strong in cosmetics and toiletries, with 37% and 33% of consumers respectively always buying the same brands. Groceries saw a slight decline in loyalty to 29% from 33% in 2021.

There has been a 25% decline in weekly fast-food purchases and a 29% decline in eating out since 2021, reflecting economic pressures and changing consumer priorities.

Financial landscape

The top reasons for taking out loans in 2024 were to buy food (38%), pay bills (16%), and cover education (11%) and medical expenses (5%).

There has been a 48% decline in the number of people saving or investing compared to 2021, highlighting ongoing financial strain in households.

Data-driven insights for strategic planning

The MAPS dataset covers over 5 000 brands across more than 800 questions, with additional behavioural and brand data collected via a leave-behind questionnaire. This breadth allows for dynamic measurement, with brands automatically included once they reach a threshold of 40+ respondents, and the ability for subscribers to request the addition of brands to the questionnaire.

Koster emphasised the value of MAPS for the industry. “With the ability to cross-tabulate any variable, MAPS lends itself to building comprehensive consumer segments and profiles. The data we present today is just the tip of the iceberg; the full benefit lies in the access and deep dives available to our subscribers. We are grateful to our MAPS subscribers and users for their continued support.”

Updates and developments: Looking ahead

Population update : The next MAPS release, planned for August, will incorporate a population update based on Stats SA’s latest mid-year estimates, addressing previous data shortcomings. The process involves careful modelling and auditor oversight, with final recommendations pending Research Committee approval.

: The next MAPS release, planned for August, will incorporate a population update based on Stats SA’s latest mid-year estimates, addressing previous data shortcomings. The process involves careful modelling and auditor oversight, with final recommendations pending Research Committee approval. Questionnaire updates : The annual call for proposals to update the MAPS questionnaire will soon open to subscribers and users, with approved changes to be fielded from January 2026.

: The annual call for proposals to update the MAPS questionnaire will soon open to subscribers and users, with approved changes to be fielded from January 2026. BMR segmentation model: The segmentation tool developed with the Bureau for Market Research continues to be refined and published as part of MAPS, with a new presentation and workshop planned for users seeking to leverage its commercial value.

The MAPS advantage: Survey for a changing market

MAPS’ design as a survey makes it a foundational tool for market sizing, sample design, and integration with other research. Its independence and credibility are central to its value for advertisers and agencies seeking objective, actionable insights.

Koster concludes, “Our presentations are always rich with data, and we encourage the industry to explore the data and presentation available on our website. As we move forward, we aim to make our presentations more concise and accessible, while continuing to provide the strategic insights that our stakeholders rely on.”

The full MAPS dataset is available to subscribers, with launch presentations accessible on the MRF website. For more information on subscription, data access, or upcoming events—including workshops on segmentation and updates on the population modelling process—industry stakeholders are encouraged to contact the MRF directly.