Think of a copywriter with strong ideas but no access to briefs. A designer with a self-built portfolio but no way into the room. A videographer with potential, but no tools to execute.

These are the real stories behind South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis, and they represent more than just individual challenges. They signal a systemic failure in how industries, particularly marketing and advertising, engage with the youth.

Young South Africans are not short on creativity. They’re building cultural moments every day; online, in their communities, and in the ways they shape trends. But despite this, the creative economy continues to lock them out.

Often using their trends and creativity free of charge, resharing for ‘exposure’, placing them as references in presentations instead of casting them, or better yet, working with them.

The stats behind the story

According to Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (Q1 2025), the national unemployment rate stands at 32.9%. Youth face even higher levels of exclusion: 46.1% unemployment for those aged 15–34, and a staggering 62.4% for the 15–24 age group.

Even more concerning is that 59% of unemployed youth have never had a job, and more than 75% have been unemployed for over a year. These numbers speak to more than just a labour market issue. They highlight the untapped potential of a generation that is ready to participate but is systematically excluded.

This isn’t just about joblessness. It’s about missed opportunities in creativity, innovation and cultural relevance. Brands and agencies are missing out on the very voices they often try to reach.