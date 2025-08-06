In Sub-Saharan Africa, CMOs are increasingly expected to lead the charge on growth. With rising youth populations, rapid urbanisation and digital leapfrogging, the region presents both immense opportunity and complexity.

83% of African business leaders cite economic volatility and fragmented markets as key challenges to growth. (Source: dentsu Africa CMO Pulse, 2025)

Traditional levers are losing power

Attention is scarce: Mobile-first audiences are bombarded with content across platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok and Boomplay (a music streaming and download service, primarily focused on the African market, with a vast catalogue of songs, videos, and entertainment news)

Spending more ≠ better ROI: Media inflation and informal economies challenge traditional measurement

Fragmented media: From community radio to pan-African influencers, the media landscape is diverse and decentralised

Welcome to the Algorithmic Era

In Africa, algorithmic ad spend is growing fast driven by mobile penetration, programmatic platforms, and AI-powered content curation.

Broadcast Era: TV, radio, print

Precision Era: SMS, search, social

Algorithmic Era: AI-curated feeds, voice search, creator commerce

In the Algorithmic Era, being ‘average’ is the enemy

In a region where cultural nuance and local relevance matter deeply, brands that blend in are ignored.

85% of African consumers prefer brands that reflect their local identity.

-20% brand value for those seen as generic or foreign.

Distinctiveness is the competitive advantage

Being different isn’t just about logos or colours; it’s about culturally resonant experiences.

From Afrobeat-infused campaigns to Swahili-language chatbots, brands win by being locally relevant and emotionally distinct.

Designing for difference in Sub-Saharan Africa

To stand out, brands must design experiences that are:

Unusually shaped: Reflecting local rituals, languages, and humour

Multi-sensory: Leveraging music, storytelling, and visual identity

Community-driven: Built with, not just for, audiences

Our approach: Built for Africa’s complexity

Using our tool’s data, addressable connections, and local expertise, we help drive business growth through precise customer and prospect targeting.

How we think

Challenge convention: Embrace informal economies and mobile-first behaviours

Best experience wins: From boda-boda delivery to mobile money UX

Everything is media: From airtime top-ups to street murals

Stories shape the future: African narratives, told authentically

How we set up

Local soul, rooted in Africa: Our teams are embedded across the continent, shaped by the cultures, languages, and platforms that define each market.

Our teams are embedded across the continent, shaped by the cultures, languages, and platforms that define each market. Agile and culturally fluent: We work shoulder-to-shoulder with communities, creating ideas that speak the language of the people literally and culturally.

We work shoulder-to-shoulder with communities, creating ideas that speak the language of the people literally and culturally. Enabled by technology, grounded in reality: We use AI, data, and mobile-first tools always informed by local context, behaviour, and insight.

How we design

Beyond reach: Focus on relevance, not just impressions

Beyond convention: Design for ecosystems, not just campaigns

Beyond metrics: Measure cultural impact, not just clicks

Data in the African context

From mobile money transactions to social listening in local dialects, we decode billions of signals to understand:

Culture: Music trends, memes, language shifts

Commerce: Informal trade, mobile payments, digital wallets

Context: Urban vs rural, youth vs elders, local vs diaspora

Following signals, not stereotypes

Next gen activation: Built to experiment

In a region where platforms evolve fast and consumer habits shift quickly, experimentation is essential.

Beta-first mindset: Test on TikTok, pilot on WhatsApp

Algorithmic mastery: Train AI with local data

Innovation embedded: From Nairobi to Lagos, we co-create with creators, coders, and communities

Experience beyond

We don’t just build campaigns we build ecosystems that stretch across:

Platforms: From YouTube to Showmax

From YouTube to Showmax People : From micro-influencers to market traders

: From micro-influencers to market traders Purpose: From sustainability to social impact

Ecosystem experience design

In a region defined by cultural dynamism and digital acceleration, the brands that thrive will be those bold enough to challenge convention and agile enough to adapt. At dentsu X, we don’t just navigate the algorithmic era we help you master it.

From decoding local signals to designing experiences that resonate across platforms and communities, our approach is built for Sub-Saharan Africa’s complexity and promise. If you’re ready to unlock growth beyond the expected, connect with dentsu X and let’s shape the future together.

Listen to the full conversation on our official streaming platform here: https://iono.fm/e/1580481

Azmina Khan is experience lead, dentsu X SA.