Every year on 24 September, our timelines fill up with the same predictable images: the South African flag, stock photos of people around a braai and copy-paste phrases such as “celebrating our rainbow nation” and “unity in diversity”.

And what do most of us do? Scroll past, nod politely and move on. Why? Because deep down, we know these gestures feel hollow.

The intention isn’t malicious; brands do want to celebrate Heritage Day. But good intentions aren’t enough. A one-off, cliché-laden post reduces South Africa’s complex cultural Rubik’s cube to a handful of familiar symbols.

And that comes at a cost. According to one study, nearly nine in 10 South Africans say trust in a brand matters more than even love for that brand, and a third have walked away from brands they once trusted when that trust was broken. Heritage Day campaigns or “Braai Day” initiatives built on empty gestures risk damaging that fragile trust.

The Braai4Heritage initiative, championed by eminent figures such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, tried to simplify the idea behind this day using food as a universal connector. And while food connects us, reducing heritage to a single cultural practice flattens our multiplicity.

Heritage is more than what’s on your grill; it’s language, music, rituals, family traditions, future aspirations and yes, our contested histories.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 24 September was once Shaka Day, honouring the Zulu king. Its transformation into a national holiday after apartheid was a powerful act of unification.

Given how Heritage Day is supposed to be a symbolic recognition of our diversity and shared identity, in South Africa’s marketing and communications industry, authenticity should not be optional.

The dangers of trend hijacking

Trend hijacking is a common occurrence on social media and can damage long-term relationships with customers who expect honesty and transparency. It can also cause confusion about what a company truly stands for.

A recent example was Pick n Pay’s use of American hip-hop artist Rick Ross in an advertising campaign. The move received significant negative sentiment online because South African consumers immediately recognised the disconnect. Rick Ross, an international celebrity, doesn’t represent Pick n Pay’s typical customer base, and the brand couldn’t clearly communicate what it hoped to achieve with this partnership.

This is the danger of chasing trends without authenticity; while it may spark momentary attention, without relevance and alignment, it risks alienating the very people you’re trying to connect with.

Living through an era of trust deficit

Consumers are sharper and more cynical than ever, and they can spot inauthenticity a mile away. A one-off “rainbow nation” post followed by business-as-usual content isn’t neutral – and it can even be damaging.

Audiences are clear about what they expect: according to an Ipsos Global Trends study, 82% of Africans say they choose brands that reflect their values, and 77% are willing to pay more for those that act responsibly. So, a one-day flag overlay is not only lazy, it’s basically out of touch.

Part of the problem lies in the pressure of social media itself. The demand for fast posts encourages brands to churn out predictable, templated creative. But what’s lost is storytelling. And storytelling is what connects.

So how can brands do better?

If you show up only on 24 September, your message feels transactional. Stretch your efforts across Heritage Month or weave heritage storytelling into your brand narrative year-round. Celebrate the small-h heritages of people and communities, not just the capital-H holidays.

Instead of relying on the flag, the braai or traditional dress as props, tell a story. Share the journey of a grandmother passing down a recipe. Spotlight a musician reimagining cultural sounds for a new generation. Profile an artisan keeping an ancient skill alive.

Or invite your audience into the conversation. Ask them to share their heritage stories. Collaborate with local artists, chefs or storytellers to co-create content. Make your platforms spaces of exchange, not just broadcast towers.

South Africans expect more than slogans. That means moving from hashtags to action through partnerships, investments and initiatives that reflect the real spirit of “unity in diversity”.

When done well, Heritage Day marketing can be transformative. It can help brands rediscover their soul, help communities see their stories reflected and help consumers feel genuinely connected. It can be more than a braai, more than a post – it can be a contribution to our collective future through the stories you honour, the actions you take and the bridges you help build.

Miliswa Sitshwele is the head of social media and Tumelo Buthelezi is a writer at Flow Communications.