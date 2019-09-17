Awards Wrap: Winners from the Africa Digital Media Awards, Sikuvile Journalism Awards and MOST Awards













WAN-IFRA Print Innovation Awards 2019 winners announced

The World Printers Forum, the print community of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), has announced the winners of the Print Innovation Awards 2019. The prize for innovations of newspapers and magazines will be presented on the first exhibition day of the IFRA World Publishing Expo, 8 October 2019, in Berlin.

The “Print Innovation Awards” competition honours the most innovative print products and services worldwide. the competition is open to newspaper and magazine publishers as well as advertisers or advertising agencies.

Because innovation in the publishing industry is not confined to digital, the World Printers Forum has launched the Print Innovation Awards last year, to reward excellence in print innovation.

For its second edition, 61 projects from 23 countries participated in the competition. The jury, composed of World Printers Forum Board members, evaluated the entries and awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze prizes in seven categories.

The winners of the Print Innovation Awards 2019 are:

Tiso Blackstar journalists claim four wins at 2019 Sikuvile Journalism Awards

Four Tiso Blackstar journalists were celebrated as winners at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards that were held in Melrose Arch.

2019 Sikuvile Journalism Award winners: {L-R) Aron Hyman, Graeme Hosken, Alon Skuy, Anthony Molyneaux

The first award of the evening was made to TimesLIVE journalist Aron Hyman, who was announced as the winner in the Hard News category. Hyman’s body of work that was adjudicated included: “Hyper-trauma’: Another young life lost, more desperate pleas in gangland”; “Order to kill was issued in jail cell”; “Tears as Hannah’s friend faces her ‘killers’ in court.” Hyman was also shortlisted as a finalist in the Feature Writing category for his Times Select contributions.

For his work titled “Serial Horror,” Graeme Hosken of the Sunday Times was the recipient of the Enterprise News category award.

Seasoned photographer Alon Skuy won the Feature Photograph category for his work looking Inside the ranks of the Crusaders Motorcycle Club SA. Skuy’s work was also shortlisted as finalist in the News Photograph and Presentation categories.

Anthony Molyneaux, for his reporting on the death of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius and the subsequent murder trial, was celebrated as the winner in the Multi-Platform Story category of the Sikuvile Awards. This was not the first win for Molyneaux who earlier this year also received the only Gold Award in the Online News Video category of the 2019 IAB SA Bookmark Awards, also for Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius.

Winners from the 2019 African Digital Media Awards

The winners have been named in this year’s African Digital Media Awards, at an awards ceremony in Johannesburg.

South African media houses shone brightly, taking home the majority of the accolades.

The awards took place on the first day of the two-day Digital Media Africa conference hosted by WAN-IFRA.

Meta Media challenges top position at MOST Awards

After only eight months since opening its doors, media agency Meta Media has scooped third at the 11th annual MOST Awards in two of the toughest categories: the prestigious Full Service Media Agency award andoverall Media Agency of the Year sector.

Celebrating excellence in the media industry, it was a really good evening for Park Advertising companies at the MOST Awards, with both its agencies taking all three top spots in the Full Service Media Agency category and the overall Media Agency of the Year.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded top 3 in very difficult categories,” says Kagiso Musi, group managing director of Meta Media. “There are so many full-service agencies that are doing really good work. The cherry on top however is being recognised in the top 3 in our first year, up against a record number of agencies we admire.”

