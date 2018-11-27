The Awards Wrap: Winners from the 2018 African Digital Media Awards, Zimnat and JCDecaux win at the Exceptional Awards

Winners announced at the WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards 2018. Zimnat and JCDecaux outwit, outplay and outlast at the Exceptional Awards.

Winners announced at the WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards 2018

South African media houses walked away with several honours at the 2018 African Digital Media Awards. Six different countries featured in the winners list across the 10 categories – including three new categories introduced this year.

Here are the South African winners:

Best Reader Revenue Initiative – Netwerk24‘s Lifestyle migration, 24.com

Best Branded Content Project – News24 Mzansi, through her eyes, 24.com and Michael de Beer, Just Delicious, Media24

Best Digital News Start-up supported by Reuters for digital innovation in Africa –Daily Kick – Soccer. News. Live Scoring, 24.com

Best in Social Media Engagement – Tracey Gander, Women’s Month #WeRemember, Independent Media

Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences – Children’s Radio Foundation, WhatsApp Integration Project – South Africa

All the winners will automatically be entered into the World Digital Media Awards, to be announced at the World News Media Congress in June 2019.

The full list of winners can be found here.

Zimnat and JCDecaux outwit, outplay and outlast at the Exceptional Awards

Zimnat and JCDecaux were the ultimate victors in the Best Outdoor Campaign Category at the Exceptional Marketing Awards for their efforts in promoting their latest, most successful campaign in Zimbabwe.

The Exceptional Marketing Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the marketing process within the business spectrum. They recognise organizations and people who have pushed their brands towards measuring success through effective running of their marketing plans.

Zimnat’s objective for this winning Out of Home Campaign was to execute a campaign that entailed a vehicle rammed into a building to create, product awareness, talkability and innovation among the creative and innovative Out of Home campaigns throughout Harare.

