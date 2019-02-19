The Awards Wrap: Entry deadline extended for Marketing Achievement Awards, Jamal Khashoggi to be honoured

Entry deadline extended for Marketing Achievement Awards. Book your tickets for the Bookmark Awards. MediaCom tops 2019 Campaign Media Awards nominations. Jamal Khashoggi to be honoured at Amnesty International Awards.

Entry deadline extended for Marketing Achievement Awards

Having been inundated with requests for an extension from various busy marketers, the entry deadline for the inaugural Marketing Achievement Awards, which celebrate excellence in the science and art of marketing, has been extended to 28 February 2019.

The awards recognise and reward innovative marketers whose work demonstrates excellence in marketing strategy, creating and delivering value that satisfies the needs of their customers driving brand sustainability, while simultaneously raising the profile of marketing in South Africa.

The Marketing Achievement Awards are being held from 2 to 4 April 2019 at Sun City. There will be an industry golf day, a networking welcome cocktail event, hosted by Nando’s on 2 April and a business forum and summit on 3 April, with the awards ceremony and gala dinner being held in the Superbowl on the evening of the 3rd.

The categories

The awards are open to all brands, irrespective of size and budget, in the following categories :

Purpose-led Marketing

Strategic Sponsorship Marketing

Brand Positioning

Marketing Innovation

New Product or Brand launch

Reputation Management (Corporate and Brand)

South African Resonance Marketing

Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B

Integrated Marketing

Limited Budget, Unlimited Idea

Internal Marketing

Rising Star of the Year (nominated)

Marketer of the Year (nominated)

How to enter

Entries are easy to prepare and for most categories should be 1 000 words or less. Submissions should be concise and demonstrate how customer needs have been identified and used to focus, align and empower organisations and meet business objectives.

The judges are looking for a clear understanding of strategic intent. Additional collateral to back this up is also required. Entries are strictly confidential.

Marketers can enter more than one category. For more on the awards and to enter, follow this link: https://www.marketingawards.co.za/

Book your tickets for the Bookmark Awards

The IAB SA’s 11th annual Bookmark Awards will be taking place on 28 March 2019 at The Forum in Bryanston.

​

Book your tickets now to celebrate the Best in Digital at the awards. The doors open at 6:30pm for welcome drinks with a 7:30pm sharp start, as our MC, Katlego Maboe kicks off a night of Pixels – showcasing the power to build brands through creative and high impact digital executions that deliver measurable results.

Bookmarks Jury President, Jerry Mpufane notes, “Our 2019 entry criteria focused on clear, measurable results that illustrate the impact that digital marketing and innovation has had on the business. Digital platforms, channels, communities, campaigns, craft awards, publishers, emerging channels and more will be recognised at the event. We are proud to have received a record number of entries that showcase fresh, meaningful and diverse campaigns.”

Buy your tickets here.

MediaCom tops 2019 Campaign Media Awards nominations

MediaCom has picked up the highest number of nominations for the 2019 Campaign Media Awards, with 24 entries.

The agency is followed by PHD, which received 14 nominations, OMD UK, with 10, and Mindshare has nine. Goodstuff Communications, Initiative UK and Manning Gottlieb OMD are the next best with six entries each on the shortlist.

Campaign has more information about the awards and the nominations, here.

Jamal Khashoggi to be honoured at Amnesty International Media Awards

The first Amnesty International USA Press Freedom Award, recognising extraordinary courage and dedication to speaking truth to power through journalism, will honour late Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The award will be presented at the Amnesty International USA Media Awards on 3 April 2019.

Amnesty USA has more details on the award, click here.

