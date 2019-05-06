Voting is now live for MOST Awards 2019













In what is an extremely important voting week for South Africans, the organisers of MOST are pleased to announce that you can cast your X for the 11th annual MOST Awards, which opens today and will stay live until 5 July 2019.

Don’t miss your opportunity to contribute to continued excellence and growth in the industry by completing the Media Owner or Media Agency survey.

To access the online survey click here, or go to www.themediaonline.co.za and look for the “Click here to Vote” button at the top of the homepage.

“It is apt that the start date for voting in this year’s MOST falls in the same week as the 25th democratic elections,” said Sandra Gordon, founder of the acclaimed Awards. “Voting remains a way in which we can actively contribute to the betterment of our country and our society. Similarly, by providing a platform which allows media players to rate each other’s performance, MOST helps us, as an industry, to remain accountable and to continuously strive for excellence in service delivery.”

The overall goal of the MOST Awards is to motivate media owners and media agencies to improve their businesses through service performance. Media agency employees are invited to rate the performance of the media owner sales teams with whom they have frequent contact, and vice versa.

The user-friendly, online survey asks respondents to select the companies that they wish to vote for and requires that they are scored against a number of specific performance criteria. Companies are then ranked according to this data. Every vote counts and adds to the sample size – the more votes, the more robust the research results and the more valuable they become for media owners and agencies.

For more information or to sponsor the MOST Awards 2019 please contact Sandra Gordon on sgordon@stonesoup.co.za or Melanie Warricker on 072 480 6123 or melanie@ifeelgood.co.za.

