Awards Wrap: Financial Mail AdFocus finalists, Ackermans wins big













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions and winners in the media industry.

Shortlisted finalists announced for Financial Mail AdFocus Awards

The shortlisted finalists for the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have been announced.

They are as follows:

Large Agency Award finalists

Joe Public

M&C Saatchi Abel

Ogilvy

TBWA

Medium Agency Award finalists

Duke

King James

Small Agency Awards finalists

Fox P2

Retroviral

Roger Wilco

The Odd Number

Think Creative Africa

Specialist Agency Award finalists

Grid

Levergy

Triple 8

Public Relations Award finalists

Atmosphere

Avatar PR

Network Media Agency finalists

Carat

PHD

OMD

The MediaShop

Vizeum

Independent Media Agency Award finalists

Mediology

RMS

African Impact Award finalists

Dentsu Aegis

Triple 8

Partnership of the Year fibalists

FCB & Coca-Cola

Joe Public & Nedbank

M&C Saatchi Abel & Nandos

Transformation Award finalists

Joe Public

Triple 8

The awards will take place in Johannesburg on 27 November 2019.

For questions relating to the AdFocus process, contact the awards project manager, Danette Breitenbach on 082 494 4174 or adfocus100@gmail.co.za. For more information about the awards event, contact Marcia Minnaar on minnaarm@tisoblackstar.co.za.

Ackermans wins Platinum in two categories at the inaugural Daily Sun Readers’ Choice Awards

The inaugural Daily Sun Readers’ Choice awards announced long-standing value retailer, Ackermans, as the Platinum winner in the Best Baby Shop & Best Children’s Clothing Outlet. Platinum is the highest honour bestowed on a brand in the survey.

Through an online voting system, thousands of readers across the country were invited to cast their votes in various categories.

Ephraim Mamabolo

The votes were then tallied and the Platinum, Gold, Silver & Bronze winner in each of the categories were determined. Brands were surveyed on their trustworthiness, quality, and value, including understanding of customer needs.

“As South Africa’s biggest daily newspaper, we are honoured to be recognised by its readers in the Best Baby Shop and Best Children’s Clothing Outlet category. It is testament of our relentless pursuit to consistently deliver outstanding quality and value to our customers,” says Ephraim Mamabolo, marketing director at Ackermans.

Finalists named in Digital Out Of Home Awards

The Digital Out Of Home Awards honour the most creative, innovative and effective communications in digital out of home media. Recognition is given to the best work in out of home venues, innovative work by vertical industries and the best uses of the platforms themselves.

This year’s finalists have been named. To view them, click here.

Jurni announced South Africa’s ultimate Hidden Tourism Gem for 2019

Travel and tourism data management company Jurni is pleased to announce the winner of its Jurni Gems social media campaign.

Micro-Adventure Tours in Johannesburg claimed the honour with over one thousand votes from travellers around South Africa and the world.

Founder of Micro-Adventure Tours Kennedy Tembo is said to be ‘the ambassador of adventure in Joburg.’ He founded the company in 2017 to inspire people to live life without limits, to help them discover the ‘gems’ around Johannesburg and to offer them the best unforgettable experiences in a cost-effective way.

Kennedy’s tours include cycle rides through Joburg and around the scenic Cradle of Humankind as well as trips to tackle adventurous hiking routes in the Drakensberg mountains. Kennedy has so much passion and energy; he makes everyone on his tours fall in love with Joburg.

A close runner-up is Ntwanano Tours & Travel. This Mpumalanga-based company is owned by Sertorio and Marlene with their daughter Khensani, and we have been in operation since 2000. Ntwanano Tours & Travel connects its guests with the beauty and power of Africa through story-telling.

SA security awareness company wins international award

KnowBe4 has earned the prestigious Gold status in the Golden Bridge Awards in three categories: Support Department of the Year, Management Achievement of the Year and Security Awareness (Popcorn Training).

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world’s best in organisational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Organisations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Winners will be honoured in San Francisco on 28 October 2019 during the annual Red Carpet SVUS Awards Ceremony.

This is not the first time that Popcorn Training has received accolades for the work it has done in this space. The company was the Silver Winner in the 2019 IT World Awards for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, achieving further recognition for its StandUps 4 Security series. The awards are considered among the most prestigious in the industry, recognising security focused for innovation and implementation in this complex market.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za or brattm@tisoblackstar.co.za