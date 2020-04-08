Dear Mr Moerdyk: SPARK Media respectfully disagrees with you













SPARK Media respectfully disagrees with aspects of Chris Moerdyk’s article which bemoans the lack of credible market intelligence and research available to marketers and media agencies.

While many media research surveys have fallen by the wayside, Caxton Local Media and SPARK Media’s ROOTS research has been available to the industry for nearly four decades, and is South Africa’s most consistent and biggest quantitative urban sample study into the reading and shopping behavioural habits of those South Africans.

ROOTS is widely trusted and relied on by both media and marketing decision makers and used extensively by all the major retailers. ROOTS data can help brands and retailers make informed decisions about localised marketing and media strategies where the real competition for shoppers takes place.

“Our ROOTS research has built up a massive data bank of long and trendable data that measures what people buy and where they think of to shop across a wide variety of categories. We also include data on the purchase funnel like what they read, where they search and how they go about planning their shopping,” says SPARK Media’s CEO Gill Randall.

“ROOTS has indeed earned the right to be referred to as one of the most credible consumer research studies available and when the results are used in conjunction with the other available evidence based marketing literature, it assists in developing successful brand growth strategies from the local level upwards.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.