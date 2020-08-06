Hyper-lekker, hyper-logical, and hyper-local! Impact is a function of location













Consumers have altered their buying habits to tie in with their hyper-local mindsets. Convenience, safety, value, and distance from home or work have become key determinators as to where they shop.

This is aside from the online options which have gained traction and available to them where goods are delivered from longer distances, delivered to their homes or offices!



In Touch Media continues to stress that a major drive for marketers should therefore be to place their brands and create awareness of these goods and services right on the doorstep in the heart of these communities where their customers live, and consume their products.

Becoming hyper-local

Marketers should become hyper-local and fish where the fish are and most likely to bite. Out of home media is the bridge between media consumed in-home and what is viewed and what influences them when out of home.

Even though trips have been shortened, mobility has increased substantially within provincial boundaries, and consumers are leaving their homes with a purpose.More often than not, this purpose is to make a purchase – and they are in the right frame of mind to buy!



A hyper-local strategy does not limit your reach. Metropolitan areas are made up of a multitude of hyper-local areas. These are structured like a jigsaw puzzle and the pieces all connect to form one big picture or geographical area.

Whether your brand is targeted at a particular geo-demographical segment or area, or the larger picture, out of home is perfectly poised to reach and provide solutions for any brand whether it’s suburban, regional, or national. Impact is a function of location, and relevance provides the impetus for consumers to respond.

Planning no longer laborious

Out of home planning is no longer laborious and tedious. Campaigns are now able to be launched quickly and efficiently on both static and digital formats in any environment, and are easily integrated into digital, TV and radio campaigns that provide a seamless communication platform to reach consumers.

Out of home messages in transit, commuter, mall or roadside environments can be dynamically integrated into social media platforms with live feeds, synchronised with radio, tweaked according to the weather, and be supported by vicinity marketing.

In fact, the convergence of media functionality allows for the integration of TV, radio, digital and social networks into out of home formats allowing for reach that surpasses that of TV or radio alone.



So there you have it. Out of home is hyper-lekker, hyper-logical, and hyper-efficient!

Lyn Jones has been in the marketing, advertising and media industry for over 30 years, and is an AMASA (Advertising Media Association of SA) Board member. Her strengths are strategy, planning and implementation of all aspects of the marketing and media function. She has been in the Out of Home industry for 15 years, and was a contributing force behind the launch of the OMC (Out of Home Measurement Council).





