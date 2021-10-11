LMX and Primedia Outdoor to measure audiences across seven African Markets













Primedia Outdoor and out of home ad-tech operator, LMX, are researching audience measurement across the former’s inventories in seven African markets – Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia, Nigeria, Botswana, Eswatini and Zambia.

“We are highly driven by innovation and are constantly finding new ways of thinking to go above and beyond customer expectations. We are pleased to be working with LMX to accelerate the adoption of audience measurement across Primedia Outdoor’s DOOH networks to bring effective brand exposure and accountability to all our clients,” said Tamara van Eeckhoven, COO of Primedia Outdoor Africa.

LMX is a subsidiary of the Moving Walls Group. The research initiative is using LMX’s audience measurement platform to provide Primedia Outdoor DOOH with location intelligence capabilities that deliver better transparency, accountability, and attribution to its advertisers and agency clients. The audience measurement of Primedia’s 23 DOOH screens will deduce reach, frequency, and impressions.

“Primedia Outdoor has some of the best premium digital sites of the highest quality in Sub-Saharan Africa. We are delighted to power Primedia Outdoor assets with technology and data to drive audience measurement and connect to global advertising demand,” said Srikanth Ramachandran, Group CEO of Moving Walls.

The audience measurement platform is powered by a patented multi-signal audience measurement platform that uses a combination of data sources to build near real-time audience insights. The platform has been designed to profile locations based on the types of audiences around OOH locations and digital billboards and is currently deployed in multiple locations across SE Asia, India, and LATAM.

Africa’s Digital OOH (DOOH) ad-spends are expected to grow and reach 40% of OOH spend by 2023, where digital development and migration will be a key area for media owners.

Currently, DOOH media is largely fragmented and advertisers don’t have access to a single automated platform to access all available inventory for their campaigns. LMX is able to connect media owner inventories and profile the audiences around them to automate and simplify the sales process.

