Two years ago, I was ready for a change after a rewarding, 12-year career with leading paint and coatings brand.

Change is exactly what I got in my big move from client-side to agency, given that the Covid-19 crisis was still underway. I needed to learn the ropes of working on the agency side at a time when the rules of engagement were constantly changing.

I started my career as an industrial engineer before rotating to branding and marketing, so this was by no means the first dramatic switch in my career. But the change in pace and the diverse challenges that I faced as a leader in an agency environment were a real eye-opener.

Working for a brand and managing a significant annual budget was a fulfilling experience. I treasured the level of ownership I had over marketing and branding decisions for a flagship portfolio. Working for a brand is about getting immersed in its vision, its culture, and long-term goals—a unique opportunity to make a big impact for one company.

The agency side, meanwhile, promises the opportunity to collaborate with many clients across a wide spread of different industries, sectors, and geographies. Compared to the relatively measured pace of an internal branding and marketing team, agencies tend to move at a faster pace.

Here are five ways life changed for me when I switched sides:

A broader perspective

One of the aspects of agency life that clicked with me straightaway was the opportunity to work across a wider portfolio of clients. I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with a broad range of local and international brands across numerous campaigns and engagements. This has shifted my perspective, sparked my creativity and enriched my professional experience.

Exposure to cutting-edge trends

Marketers in a brand environment tend to stay at the forefront of the product and consumer trends in their own sector, but often at the cost of falling behind trends in the broader marketplace. By contrast, one of the keyways agencies deliver value is by being on the cutting edge of technology and marketing trends. Rather than focusing on the tried-and-tested, it’s about being fresh and innovative. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to explore the latest marketing trends, with a view to finding the next big thing for our clients.

Networking opportunities

One thing that the agency and client sides have in common is that’s all about collaboration and teamwork. On the client side, you’ll spend a lot of time collaborating with people who know everything about product formulations, packaging, legal services, or whatever it is that your company sells. But working for an agency, you get to connect with people who are pushing boundaries in a range of different sectors and industries. The opportunities for powerful collaborations are wonderful. I’ve forged valuable connections with inspiring people in many different fields.

Hands-on entrepreneurship

Joining a mid-sized agency in a leadership role has opened the doors of entrepreneurship for me. I’m working with the team to foster a culture that encourages creative thinking and exploring new solutions. The environment for PR, advertising and marketing agencies is tough—and I’m relishing the challenge of leading strategy and operations, taking calculated risks, and growing revenues in an environment where clients expect more for their money.

As an agency-side leader, I’m not only focused on delivering results for clients but also managing the business. This dual perspective cultivates an entrepreneurial mindset and strengthens your business acumen, helping you develop essential skills for other future leadership roles.

Dynamic problem-solving

An average day at an agency exposes you to a range of challenges, from operational firefighting to developing strategic campaigns for clients with one-of-a-kind business models. The rapid context-switching certainly keeps me on my toes. The diversity of the tasks I face each day means that there is no time to get bored.

Seeing both sides of the story

I feel lucky to have experienced life on both sides of the agency/client equation. One of the benefits of my years working for a brand is that I know all about the operational, budgetary, and organisational challenges branding and marketing leaders face. Many agency employees haven’t peaked behind this curtain

This, in turn, means I can suggest strategic solutions that address their needs in a pragmatic way. As Idea Engineers celebrates, 21 years of impactful campaigns in the advertising, marketing, and PR space, my mission is to use what I’ve learned from both sides to grow our business while helping our clients to grow theirs.