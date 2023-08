The MOST Awards are drawing closer, with the awards ceremony set to take place at The Wanderers on 14 September.

In the first of a series of video interviews with former winners, CEO of Mediamark, Wayne Bischoff, chats to Ayre Kellman, managing director of TILT, about what winning a MOST Award means for media owners and media agencies. And he touches on the trends and technologies currently impacting South Africa’s media world.