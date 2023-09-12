Amid South Africa’s lively September heritage celebrations, in a world where brands reflect our identity, nurturing emotional bonds, resilience in uncertain times, and enduring loyalty, we explore how local brands ingeniously weave their cultural heritage into narratives.

South Africa pulses with a vibrant tapestry of cultures, a mosaic that not only shapes the nation’s identity but is becoming an intrinsic part of brand narratives.

As a result, brands are no longer confined to being purveyors of products; they have evolved into storytellers of culture.

Recognising the potency of heritage-infused narratives, brands are curating experiences that tap into shared cultural experiences. These narratives transcend transactional interactions, resonating on a deeper, emotional level and creating an immediate sense of familiarity.

Arsenal of resilience

One of the benefits of doing this is building a shield against ill economic winds.

When economic uncertainty hits, consumer behaviour often sways toward price-conscious choices. Yet, heritage-rich brands possess an arsenal of resilience.

These brands have woven narratives that resonate with consumers’ personal histories, engendering cognitive connections. This emotional linkage often prevails over fleeting discounts, serving as a bulwark against brand-switching.

Further, in an era of ephemeral loyalties and rapidly shifting trends, brands rooted in heritage stand as bastions of enduring connection. By tapping into the cultural narratives that define us, these brands go beyond transactional relationships.

Shared experience and values

Instead, they foster an allegiance that is deeply rooted in shared experiences and values, irrespective of economic fluctuations.

Take Nando’s, for example. The brand’s witty campaigns and local humour resonate deeply with South Africans, evoking nostalgia and forging connections that go beyond a mere meal.

The ‘Keep the Flame Alive’ campaign does not just speak of succulent chicken but ignites the spark of a collective identity, a connection that withstands shifting market dynamics.

Another remarkable instance is Castle Lager, which celebrated the iconic South African song ‘Mbube’ by Solomon Linda in an advertisement.

The brand tapped into shared cultural pride, connecting its legacy with that of the nation. By recognising cultural milestones, Castle Lager endeared itself to the very essence of being South African.

As the pages of September’s Heritage Month unfold, let us also celebrate the brands that have embraced it, breathing life into stories that echo within us, and reminding us that beyond the realm of transactions, they are the extensions of our cultural soul.

Phumelela Mtshali is a Brand Strategist at RAPT Creative Agency. She holds a BBA Brand Building & Management and an NDip Public Relations Management, and has worked on brand strategy on a number of brands for FMCG houses such as Unilever, Beiersdorf, RCL Foods and Danone. She is passionate about creating strategies that break category codes and make brands relevant to their consumers.