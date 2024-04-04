As a continuation of the study on the Best Agencies to Work For, according to professionals working in agencies (both creative and media), SCOPEN analyses in its Best Marketer to Work With study, the most attractive brands in South Africa for these same professionals, and the qualities that an ‘ideal’ client should have.

The field work was carried out between the months of July and September 2023 and a total of 200 professionals were interviewed (155 from creative agencies and 45 from media agencies).

The three main characteristics that the South African interviewees mention when they talk about those that a brand must have to be considered an ‘ideal’ client are, firstly, partnership/build long-term relationships (for 56.5%).

Secondly, its ability to take risks and look for big creative ideas (38.0%) and in third place, the professionalism and seniority of the brand’s team (20%).

Other characteristics are mentioned below, such as adequate compensation, an in-depth knowledge of the business, clarity in briefs and objectives, the client’s ability to share feedback and information and their respect for timings.

Cesar Vacchiano, President of SCOPEN International, said, “It is very relevant that when agency professionals choose those client companies they want to work with, they prioritise long term partnerships that produce confidence and trust when risk taking, over adequate compensations (that probably exist in those long term relationships).

“Analysing longer-term client-agency relationships across different markets we always notice that these partnerships produce admired professionals in both parties and better work (creative and effectiveness awards).”

The South African clients that, according to the agencies, come closest to these definitions of ‘ideal’ are Nedbank, ABInBev and Chicken Licken.

On the other hand, regardless of how the brands score on the different attributes that evaluate their relationship with their agencies, the professionals are also asked about the brands with which they would like to work (more aspirational, due to the visibility and impact of their communication).

In this ranking, the first three positions are occupied by: Nedbank, Nando’s and Absa.

The IAS (Independent Agency Search and Selection Company) in association with the AAR Group (UK) was founded in South Africa in 2006. IAS specialises in client/agency relationship management and helping clients find agencies.

SCOPEN Africa was launched in South Africa in 2015 in partnership with the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company. For information on SCOPEN Africa please visit scopen.com. AGENCY SCOPE 2023/24 is the fifth edition of the study since 2016.