The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Webfluential launches evolved platform to empower Africa’s creator economy

Pioneering influencer marketing platform, Webfluential, has marked its 10th anniversary with a groundbreaking expansion of its services that is set to change the game radically for creators.

Webfluential is evolving its focus to support influencers as a mainstream priority, helping Africa’s content creators to level up their e-commerce strategies and sell digital and physical products to their own audiences.

“It’s a game changer,” said Murray Legg, co-founder of Webfluential. “For a decade, Webfluential has been at the forefront of connecting brands with influential voices by creating content, but today, we’re taking a giant leap forward with our new platform that isn’t just about influencer marketing anymore – it’s about unleashing the full potential of the creator economy.”

Equipped to bring a more independent, sustainable revenue stream to its camp of creators, the company has announced the launch of an additional product stack to further empower content creators and reshape the digital marketing landscape for the long haul.

The newly expanded Webfluential platform introduces a suite of innovative products and services that cater to the evolving needs of content creators and brands alike. This expansion positions Webfluential at the intersection of influencer marketing, e-commerce, and digital advertising, creating a holistic ecosystem for the creator economy.

The expanded suite of services includes enhanced content creation and collaboration, direct-to-audience sales, stock content marketplace, lead generation tools and AI-powered Insights.

People moves

Sanlam appoints Shadi Chauke as group executive

Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, Sanlam, has appointed Shadi Chauke as group executive: market development and sustainability (MDS). Chauke’s role will support Sanlam’s ongoing commitment to driving sustainable growth, social impact and transformation throughout the continent.

Chauke, a chartered accountant and accomplished business leader, brings over 20 years of finance, creative, and social impact experience. Her extensive background includes serving as an audit partner at Deloitte & Touche South Africa, as well as holding non-executive director roles on boards across the financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and microfinance sectors. She is also the founder of Vahluri Advisory Services, a social impact advisory firm, where she has driven transformative social initiatives across various industries.

In addition to her business and leadership experience, Chauke was also a freelance actress, television and film producer, with strong creative and artistic prowess. This dynamism gives her a fresh perspective and sensitivity that add to her robust leadership capabilities.

Derya Matras announced as Meta’s Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa

Derya Matras will be the new vice president for Meta in Europe, Middle East and Africa, taking over from Angie Gifford, who announced that she will be leaving her role as VP of EMEA at the end of this year.

Matras brings deep experience of leading diverse markets and teams. She joined Meta in 2015 and led the business in Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where she built a successful track record of helping businesses to grow and thrive using Meta’s platforms. This success led her to assuming additional responsibilities for overseeing the UK and Northern Europe regions too, overseeing the company’s business operations in more than 80 countries.

Prior to Meta, Matras held leadership roles in media, retail and management consulting, primarily at McKinsey & Company.

She will join Nicola Mendelsohn’s leadership team immediately, and will assume full responsibilities in December, working closely with Angie Gifford to ensure a seamless transition.

Business moves

Financial Narrative launches International Agency Network

Financial Narrative, the international community for financial marketers and storytellers, has announced the launch of the Financial Narrative Independent Agency Network. The new global network of independent marketing and communications consultancies, specialising in financial services, spans across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Based in the world’s leading financial hubs, the network will bring together market-leading consultancies to tell more impactful stories and ensure clients benefit from a combination of deep industry knowledge and on-the-ground local expertise.

The network’s founding members and agency leaders are:

Vested UK and North America: Elspeth Rothwell, CEO of EMEA

Communicators DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland): Annette Matzke, Managing Partner

Rossen & Company Nordics: Nicolai Frederik Bonnén Rossen, managing partner

BlueChip Communication Australia and New Zealand: Carden Calder, founder & MD

Ashbury Communications covering Asia and the Middle East from Hong Kong, Singapore & Dubai: Adam Harper, founder & managing partner

Firefly PR South Africa and Africa: Lisette Lombard, founder & managing partner

IMM Institute launches SMME Associateship and Innovation Hub to boost small businesses

The IMM Institute has launched its SMME Associateship & Innovation Hub to advance small business growth through mentorship and networking opportunities.

IMM Institute CEO Irene Gregory said this initiative aims to help entrepreneurs expand their skill sets beyond their core abilities, supporting them in growing their businesses.

“South Africans have, as part of their DNA, an entrepreneurial spirit. However, not everyone is a whizz at finances or operations, for example,” said Gregory.

Recognising this, Gregory added that the Institute has made an SMME Associateship category available.

Through the Associateship, SMMEs can join the Institute for a small fee and take advantage of its courses, which help entrepreneurs develop key business and marketing skills. SMMEs join as Bronze Associates.By completing at least five Professional Development activities a year, they progress to Silver and then Gold Level. Ultimately, they can reach Platinum status, which grants lifetime Associateship at no additional cost.

Gregory said Platinum Associates were tat a stage where they could help mentor other entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business.

She said, “This will empower and support small businesses, entrepreneurs and start-ups by providing a vibrant community, a collaborative workspace, professional development, resources, mentoring, and networking opportunities to foster innovation and to help SMME Associates succeed in a competitive market.”

New digital dome opens in Johannesburg

The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome – a place of infinite possibilities – will forever change how South Africans teach, research, and engage with science, technology, business, sport, the humanities and the arts, in a multidisciplinary facility.

The new Wits Anglo Digital Dome offers a 360° immersive experience for visitors of all ages, with a variety of shows for young and old. It will also serve as a modern teaching venue and a collaborative research space where scientists and students can visualise their work – be it in big data, astrophysics, the digital arts, artificial medicine, microbiology, or precision medicine.

First completed in 1960, the old Planetarium was the first full sized Planetarium in Africa. The new Digital Dome is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, made possible through an investment of R90 million from Anglo American and Wits University.

“For the past 64 years, the Planetarium has entertained, inspired and educated millions of visitors from Gauteng and beyond,” said Professor Zeblon Vilakazi (FRS), Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University. “Personally, I visited the old Planetarium in 1981 at the height of apartheid. It left a huge and indelible mark on me, and I believe that it played a key role in igniting a scientific spark that led to me becoming a nuclear physicist. Through the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, we hope to continue inspiring people from various disciplines including those working in climate modelling, artificial intelligence and the digital arts.”

Making moves

5 Drive gets high

In celebrating their 100th show as a new afternoon drive team, 5FM’s 5 Drive will be “getting high”, literally going to new heights this November and putting their fate in the hands of listeners to decide how wild and crazy the celebration stunts are. Hosts, Zanele Potelwa and Nick Archibald, news presenter Yanga Mjoli, sports presenter Jude Van Wyk, content producer Masego Tlhakanye and technical producer ShabZi Madallion kicked the initiative off with an epic bungee jump from Soweto Towers on Friday, 8 November. The 5 Drive team will be taking on a new challenge every Friday of November 2024 with listeners at the wheel – deciding whether they’ll be conquering some of the country’s tallest adventures, buildings and structures, possibly even setting new records while they’re at it. To share in the action, listeners can stay tuned to 5FM, download the 5FM app for iOS and Android, visit www.5fm.co.za and follow the station across all social media channels, and even submit their own crazy ideas by tagging @5FM and using the hash tag #5DriveGetsHigh 5FM and Good Hope FM PCS Combo Business Manager, Masixole Mdingane, said, “5FM has always been known for pushing boundaries, doing stuff that’s never been done before and always bringing an amazing vibe. The 5 Nation of listeners are all movers and shakers, so they come up with some wild ideas, and you can bet that we’ll be crazy enough to do it. This November, every Friday afternoon drive is going to be off the rails, so be sure to stay tuned… if you dare.”

Miss Universe pageant to be screened live on S3

Reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux is the first ever deaf contestant to participate in Miss Universe and South African fans will be able to follow her journey and all the glitz, glamour and action with the finale being broadcast live on S3.

The Miss Universe finale takes place on Saturday, November 16, and will be broadcast live on S3 (DStv Channel 193) from 04h00 on Sunday, 17 November, with a first repeat later the same day at 20h00.

Miss Universe 2024 will be the 73rd Miss Universe pageant and takes place in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, where Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Contestants from 127 countries are competing in the competition which will be hosted by US TV personality Mario Lopez. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will serve as one of the commentators along with Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, Puerto Rican TV personality Carlos Adyan and Brazilian actress, model and former Miss Universe contestant Julia Gama.

For the first time, the Miss Universe Organisation has allowed all women over 18 years old to participate, no matter their age.

Le Roux is currently busy with rehearsals ahead of the pageant finale with the highly anticipated national costume reveal on 16 November.