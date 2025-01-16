Kival Dhavraj recently took part in a panel discussion on youth in radio hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters. We asked Kagiso Media Radio’s research and analytics man for his insights into this generation.

With technology evolving at lightning speed, the way people consume media is changing just as fast. Radio, once the king of all media, now faces a big challenge: how to stay relevant with today’s youth, especially Gen Z.

This generation is used to getting everything on demand and through their phones, so how does radio fit into their world?

Ever feel like there’s just too much going on? Welcome to the attention economy, a term first coined by psychologist Herbert A. Simon way back in 1971 to underscore that the more information we get bombarded with, the harder it is to focus.

The catch

Gen Z knows this struggle better than anyone. They’ve grown up in a world where everything is constantly vying for their attention, from instant messaging to 24-hour social media notifications and livestreams .

Here’s the catch: despite being more connected than any generation before them, many Gen Zers feel isolated and stressed out. This became even more obvious during the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdowns cut off in-person interactions, and their devices were their only tools for connectivity.

The result?

They crave honest, personal connections more than ever – something that radio actually provides, when done right.

We want personalisation

Even though we now have endless streaming services, audio is still a big part of our daily lives – and these newer formats – music streaming and podcasts – are holding their own in a domain that radio used to own.

People want personalisation and, with podcasts, they get to choose what they want to listen to, when. But at its core, radio hits deeper with the ultimate human connection.

Research shows that the biggest reason people tune in to radio stations is for that live, real-time interaction. Radio is about more than just the music or the talk shows; it’s about feeling connected to other people, something Gen Z values highly.

Sure, they might get their music from Spotify, but radio still has that unique “live” element that streaming platforms can’t quite match.

Staying in the game

For radio to stay in the game, it needs to do more than just exist on AM or FM frequencies. Gen Z wants content that fits into their lives and reflects their individuality.

That means radio has to meet them where they are: on social media, through podcasts, and via streaming services. It’s about creating a 360-degree radio experience that’s accessible wherever they hang out online.

That’s not all. The industry also needs to bring more young people into the fold – and not just as DJs and presenters; in all the behind-the-scenes roles like marketing, research, production – even administration.

If Gen Z is part of the radio process, they’ll help shape content that speaks directly to their peers. And that’s a win for everyone.

As the philosopher Franz Fanon once said, “Each generation must discover its mission; fulfil it, or betray it.”

For Gen Z, that mission might be transforming radio from a traditional medium into a vibrant, multi-platform experience that speaks to their needs and values in today’s digital world.

Kival Dhavraj works in the research and analytics department at Kagiso Media Radio.