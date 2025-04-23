Fast-moving markets, intense competition and rapid change force corporate manufacturers to face a sobering reality: red tape and legacy systems often slow down route-to-market (RTM) execution when speed is everything.

And while many turn to agencies for support, those agencies can be just as constrained by bloated structures and outdated processes.

So the real question is: “Is your agency agile and flexible enough to get it done?” Field Force thinks it’s time to challenge the established norms so manufacturers can stay ahead.

Field Force is redefining RTM strategy solutions by leapfrogging the limitations that bog down traditional agencies. With a live database of over 9 000 pre-vetted employees, a digital recruitment platform and real-time tech to switch national campaigns on and off at pace, Field Force offers a rare and valuable combination: scale and speed.

Local talent, national scale

“Never waste a good crisis,” says Ged Nooy, general manager at Field Force. “When we needed to launch two massive national structures during Covid-19, and given the restrictions at the time, we were forced to look at alternative ways of engaging, training, rolling out, managing and reporting back on large-scale structures.

“This challenge prompted us to think differently and find a way to leverage technology to leapfrog legacy field management players in the market by pivoting in line with the needs of our clients – even when their guardrails don’t allow it.

“We can now execute campaigns, promotions, POSM roll-out, research and compliance checks at unprecedented speeds using technology and capitalising on our national footprint (formal, informal, rural, urban), and also provide proof of execution.”

From bureaucracy to breakthroughs

Rather than follow the legacy agency model and the limitations of bureaucratic structures, Field Force has invested in technology to remove unnecessary human touchpoints and costly structures, and built a digital-first model that drives execution at scale.

The result is a workforce that can be mobilised within days and geo-tagged to their local areas. Each team member is also thoroughly trained via Provantage’s UP! Retail Academy to deliver efficiency and impact.

Beyond client metrics

Beyond basic client metrics, Field Force is driving down costs and maximising job creation and capacity-building opportunities by drawing from local communities. As teams are deployed in their own neighbourhoods, earnings circulate back into the very communities they serve. The ripple effects are real, visible and lasting.

As a result of Field Force’s innovative new approach, recent numbers tell a clear story: 30 000 compliance audits were completed in taverns across South Africa in just eight weeks, and 10 000 point-of-sale marketing installations were executed across the country in a single week – a testament to a system that works at pace.

As Nooy concludes, “We understand that many of our clients are bound by the necessary guardrails of corporate governance – but their partners don’t have to be. Field Force has built a model that allows for agility at scale, boosted by smart tech, lean structures and people-first thinking. We can execute when others can’t – and we’re proud to offer that as a strategic advantage.”

Execution isn’t just about the workforce. It’s also a mindset. Speed and responsiveness are the new benchmarks in RTM strategy.