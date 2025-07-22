The media agency landscape in South Africa and broader Africa is undergoing a transformation. Digital innovation, AI integration, mobile-first consumer behaviour, and demand for localised storytelling are defining the pace and direction of change.

As one of the continent’s leading agency networks Publicis Groupe Africa is both shaping and responding to these shifts in real time.

The outlook: an overview

The outlook is one of cautious optimism. While global economic volatility and local market pressures persist, the sector is showing resilience and adaptability.

Digital ad spend continues its upward trajectory, driven by the proliferation of social media, video-on-demand, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

In South Africa digital ad spend is expected to surpass R17 billion in 2025, up nearly 10% from the previous year, according to PwC’s Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook.

Mobile penetration is nearing 95% across many African markets, creating unprecedented access to audiences. Consumers are increasingly seeking hyper-personalised, culturally resonant, and purpose-driven content. This is reshaping how agencies think about creative execution, media planning, and brand storytelling.

Artificial intelligence is becoming a major enabler, supporting everything from predictive analytics to automated campaign optimisation. However, human creativity and insight remain irreplaceable, especially in markets where cultural nuance is critical.

Playing to strengths

Publicis South Africa draws its strength from its global affiliation with Publicis Groupe. This access to global insights, best in class case studies, category experience, tools, and resources, paired with local cultural intelligence, creates a strong foundation for success.

The media practice at Publicis has grown over 150% in the past two years, testament to the increasing demand for integrated, innovative and tech-enabled media solutions. We’re fortunate to have strong relationships with our media partners, who consistently bring us fresh, innovative media solutions.

Our model of ‘Connected Creativity’ allows us to leverage synergies between strategy, media, creative, and data – which is critical in delivering modern, omnichannel solutions for brands.

Narrowing the talent gap

Despite strong growth, the media sector continues to face a significant talent gap, due to a notable exodus of senior professionals in recent years. Agencies are working hard to close the gap.

Publicis Groupe Africa is accelerating investment in youth development and leadership pipelines through initiatives like the Le Cub programme and specialised academies focused on digital, data, and media leadership.

Clients are also increasingly seeking the ’boutique’ experience: Small, agile partners who can respond quickly and be available around the clock. Since Covid, this trend has led to an increase in independent practitioners. In response, we’ve focused on building agility within our Groupe structure, offering clients the responsiveness they want, backed by the scale, stability, and resources of a global network.

Rolling with digital acceleration

As mobile usage, e-commerce, and digital payments expand across the continent, media agencies can play a central role in driving connected brand experiences. The growing appetite for programmatic advertising and performance-based campaigns is another area of growth.

New channels and tools for communicating and marketing are also being developed every day. To remain at the forefront of entrepreneurship and innovation, we must keep adapting and be ready for platforms that do not exist yet.

Navigating geopolitics

Geopolitical tensions, particularly involving major global economies like the US, have created uncertainty for multinationals. Yet many continue to operate across the continent – and need local partners with relevant experience to help them avoid missteps that could have dire repercussions.

That is why business has not stalled for the African media agency sector, and Publicis Groupe Africa specifically. We continue to adapt, innovate, and invest locally. Instead of depending solely on Western markets, we are leaning into regional collaboration, localised content development, and mobile-first strategies to meet the evolving needs of African consumers.

The African media sector is not immune to global shocks, but it is also not defined by them. While global brands may “sneeze,” African agencies are increasingly building resilience by focusing on local growth, innovation, and value creation.

This is not just about surviving; it’s about thriving in a world where relevance, agility, and cultural insight are more valuable than ever.

Publicis Groupe Africa is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, working with brands, partners, and communities to define what media looks like in Africa today – and what it could look like tomorrow.

Koo Govender is the Groupe CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa and a trailblazer in the media and advertising industry. Known for her strategic insight and authentic leadership, she is passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as empowering the next generation of leaders. Govender has spearheaded initiatives like the Phakama Women’s Academy and Female Foundry, which uplift women and bridge gender gaps in business. She serves on multiple industry and NGO boards and is a recognised speaker, judge, and advocate for meaningful transformation across the African continent.

