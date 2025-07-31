In today’s fragmented media landscape, the need for precision, personalisation, and performance has never been more critical.

Advertisers are under growing pressure to prove return on investment, while media environments continue to evolve rapidly.

Yet, at the heart of this evolution lies a powerful but often under-utilised asset: first-party data. When harnessed intentionally, it offers the opportunity to build smarter, more connected campaigns. But between its potential and its practical application sits an overlooked challenge, a gap.

A gap between what media buyers could do with client- owned data, and what they actually do. A gap in shared understanding, planning, and integration. A gap worth closing.

Cornerstone of effective media buying

First-party data is information collected directly from an audience, with consent through touchpoints like websites, mobile apps, social platforms, surveys, and loyalty programmes. It’s the most reliable form of audience intelligence, clean, relevant, and timely.

In a post-cookie world where third-party data is diminishing in value and accessibility, first-party data has emerged as a cornerstone of effective media buying. Advertisers and their media teams often sit in separate ecosystems with distinct objectives, processes, and timelines.

As a result, first-party data is not always integrated into campaign planning from the outset. It is treated as a secondary layer, rather than a foundational asset.

Some of the most prominent gaps

1. Fragmented planning structures

Media buying and client operations often function independently. Without integrated planning frameworks, data is left underused or entirely overlooked in campaign execution.

2. Misalignment in strategic frameworks or delivery models

Media buyers often optimise for KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) like CTR (click-through-rate), CPC (cost per click), or ROAS (return on ad spend), while client teams may prioritise brand health, reach or lifetime value.

Without unified measurement frameworks, first-party data rarely sits at the centre of decision-making.

3. Timing and agility

Client environments are fast-moving. Opportunities to extract and apply data insights require forward planning, shared timelines, and consistent collaboration.

4. Access and activation

Even when data is available, questions remain: Who owns it? Who activates it? How is it used across platforms? A lack of clarity around data ownership and governance delays effective activation.

Collaborative solution