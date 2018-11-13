The Awards Wrap: Entries open for PRISM Awards, winners from the Pendoring Awards

Entries open for 2019 PRISM Awards. Net#work BBDO scoops world’s best for branded content. Winners from the Pendoring Awards. Asian publishers recognised for their outstanding work in digital and mobile content. Spears aplenty for Ogilvy. AdColony proves the power of mobile at Smarties.

Entries open for 2019 PRISM Awards

Entries are now open for the 2019 PRISM Awards, which celebrates public relations and communication excellence. Now in their 22nd year, individuals, students, consultancies, companies, government organisations and NGOs from now just South Africa, but across Africa, can now submit entries.

The closing date is Friday, 22 February 2019 and the awards ceremony will be held on 14 April 2019.

For more information on how to enter, go to www.prism-awards.co.za or www.prisa.co.za.

Net#work BBDO scoops world’s best for branded content

Mercedes-Benz’s dramatic ‘Return to Chapman’s Peak’ film, which took motorist Christopher White back to the scene of his famous crash in an autonomous S-Class has won one gold and two silver statues for local agency Net#work BBDO at the prestigious London International Awards (LIA).

The film won the only gold statue awarded in branded content globally, and one of only nine golds awarded in the highly competitive TV/Cinema/Online film section. The 2 silvers were awarded in the TV/Cinema/Online film – automotive category and Branded Entertainment.

Leo Manne, recently appointed MD, said, “As we compete more and more with culture and content for people’s attention, the world of Branded Content and Entertainment is something that we as an agency are putting particular focus on, developing formats, platforms and stories for brands that transcend the traditional and create experiences that people choose to engage with.”

Winners from the Pendoring Awards

Joe Public walked away as the overall winner at this year’s Pendoring Awards, for its Get It Back campaign. The agency won an overseas trip to the value of R100,000 as part of the Prestigious Umpetha Award and the advertiser SAB (AB InBev) received R550,000 in free airtime from KykNET and Mzansi Magic.

The overall winning student is North-West University for their project, Volk and Vaderland. They won R10,000 while every winner of a gold Pendoring received R6,000, with silver award winners walking away with R 2,500 each.

To see all the winners from this year’s Pendoring Awards, which celebrates and awards outstanding indigenous language advertising (excluding English), click here.

Asian publishers recognised for their outstanding work in digital and mobile content

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and South China Morning Post (SCMP) emerged as the biggest winners at the 9th Digital Media Awards organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The former topped the chart with 13 awards including four gold; while the latter clinched five awards, including two golds in the “Best Data Visualisation” and “Best Digital News Start-up” categories.

PT GVM Network and Rappler.com are two first-time winners. PT GVM Network (Womantalk.com) from Indonesia won Gold in the “Best in Digital Marketing” and bronze in the “Best in Social Media Engagement” categories. Rappler, from the Philippines won Gold for “Best Use of Online Video” – the most competitive category with a record 38 submissions, the highest for this year’s event.

For the full list of winners, click here.

Spears aplenty for Ogilvy

Ogilvy SA won an impressive 19 gold medals at this year’s recent Assegai Awards, bringing home the most awards of the evening by any agency and a total of 37 Assegais in all.

The Assegais, run by the Direct Marketing Association, acknowledge the best in South African integrated marketing.

Ogilvy SA CCO Pete Case highlighted the achievement of winning three of the four golds awarded in the Experiential Media category; “This is the kind of innovative work that we’re proud to have created. Work that cuts through for brands such as Carling Black Label’s Soccer Song of Change, the OMO Dirt Book and Volkswagen’s Marco Polo Game. They’re all good examples of breaking the mould and finding different routes to today’s audiences.”

AdColony proves the power of mobile at Smarties

AdColony South Africa, which was named as the Publisher of the Year at the 2018 MMA South Africa Smarties Awards, was honoured for its role in addressing critical issues around viewability and brand safety.

Sarah Utermark, SA country director for the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) said: “AdColony was awarded Publisher of The Year for its role in addressing critical issues around viewability and brand safety. Both of these impact the efficacy of campaigns as without them, brands could be promoted on publishers’ sites that are either irrelevant, or are published alongside content that promotes terror and violence.

The company also walked away with a Bronze in the Product / Services Launch category for Debonairs Pizza in association with The MediaShop.