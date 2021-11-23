The media revolution continues













The Media Trends and Predictions 2022 report provides a deep understanding of next year’s media consumer, alongside the key media strategies designed to spark consumer-led economies back into growth.

One of the key assertions is that content will be king in 2022:

In 2021, the video-streaming market continued its impressive growth, with $61 billion in annual investment made in streaming subscriptions and $173 billion in pay-TV. In 2022, the market is set to continue to dominate. Indicators suggest a much broader range of audiences are now reliant on streaming technology.

SVOD will no longer be the only jewel in the media crown. The subscription model is losing its power to drive long-term growth, so expect business models to diversify further in 2022. Sole subscription offerings will become scarce, and premium content bundles will be key to luring viewers in a crowded marketplace.

The bumper year of sport ahead presents a massive opportunity for media brands to unlock further growth. The Beijing Winter Olympics, Qatar Winter World Cup and the Women’s Euro championships are all taking place in 2022. As fans will go where the content is, media owners must invest to ensure their platforms are as desirable as possible and offer a variety of strong content.

Nuala Harris-Morele, managing director Africa, media division, Kantar, confirms: “The pandemic has caused a viewing revolution. With screen-time at an all-time high, we all must adapt to stay ahead of the changes in media consumption and ensure we offer South Africans the content they want to see, in the format that best suits the context of 2022. While we’re living in the time of digital diversity, remember that it complements TV beautifully so avoid duplicating the same content across each channel as they’re likely to have seen it before. Online video, display and Facebook all win with synergy effects in South Africa.”

In addition to this industry insight, the Media Trends and Predictions 2022 report is focused on five key areas for the coming months:

1. The paradox of choice: the complex and ever-evolving video streaming market

Although market choice is a good thing, too much can have the unfortunate effect of paralysing consumers and advertisers into making no choice at all. Mature SVOD businesses in particular need to make informed decisions in 2022 as the subscription model loses its power to drive sustained long-term growth on its own. Eyeballs and wallets are, after all, a finite resource. So, as the video streaming market grows more complex and dynamic, the greater the value of audience measurement. For advertising-funded (AVOD) platforms, audience measurement unlocks the insights advertisers can use to make their marketing investments more effective – using de-duplicated, user-centric reach and frequency capping.

2. Re-modelling the commercial internet: The case for the hybrid model

Tracking cookies underpins the free internet model, so what happens once they’re gone? A major overhaul of online marketing is on the cards. For marketers, particularly those already taking more direct control of their data, planning, and buying operations, it means going much deeper, both at the front end where targeting is activated, and in campaign effectiveness measurement. Without adequate preparation, brands risk having ill-thought-out targeting strategies, blocking their understanding of cross-publisher campaign effectiveness.

3. A different approach to data in a post-cookie world

From commerce to cookies, the world is changing – and so too are advertisers’ attitudes towards data. 2022 will see a renewed sense of value and urgency as the search for high-quality data becomes the fastest growing issue for marketers. Those with ambitious data strategies will have the upper hand, so brands will lean into their direct consumer relationships to make the most of and experiment with their owned ‘first-party’ data. Brands will enrich behavioural planning with attitudinal overlays and refinements, to develop new methodologies to overcome the lack of competitive intelligence; all with the aim of developing the most rounded view of their consumers.

4. From short-term social commerce strategies to longer-term plays for the future

Social commerce grew in 2021 when social media platforms emulated Amazon’s ‘one click, next day delivery’ capabilities. New offerings from TikTok and Instagram allow brands to sell directly through the platforms and help condense the path to purchase while also improving the measurability of a sale, is proving to be a winning recipe for both audiences and advertisers alike. The increasing competition for performance marketing spend with the growth of social commerce means local retail giants will become more sophisticated ecommerce ad-spend players as metaverses gain prominence.

5. Life in a pandemic – what it means for brands and media in 2022

With a clearer picture of how the pandemic has affected society, attitudes, and behaviours, it’s time to take what we know and plan for new challenges. As the world adjusts to living with Covid-19, brand offerings need to reflect and shape the changed reality, so brands, products and services will need to meet new consumer needs for convenience, value, sustainability, and innovation. The ones that invest – in data, insight, people, and marketing – will flourish beyond the rest.

