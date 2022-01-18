JCDecaux Sub-Saharan Africa announce new sales & marketing director













[PRESS OFFICE] JCDecaux, the global leader in outdoor advertising, has announced the appointment of Kirsty Carlson as Sales & Marketing Director for JCDecaux Sub-Saharan Africa, effective from 17 January 2022, reporting to Sebastian Musendo, MD for JCDecaux South Africa.

Kirsty will be spearheading the sales and marketing department to help achieve the companies’ ambitious product, research & commercial growth opportunities through our data-first strategy and customer service excellence programmes.

Her specialised background and experience will strengthen the businesses sales & marketing growth plans, complementing the renewed leadership to successfully implement diverse research and sales strategies gearing the business to take advantage of various market opportunities.

Kirsty is an outdoor advertising specialist with over 11 years of experience in media strategy and sales in the advertising industry. She held several sales and media leadership roles; noteworthy is the head of OOH at GroupM and Publicis Media Group. She was responsible for new business development, planning and media strategy for key accounts, servicing over 25 leading local and global consumer brands. Kirsty has done media planning, buying, strategy and account management in approximately 36 African markets.

Kirsty enjoyed individual industry accolades from AMASA and was recognised for her management skills by the WPP group, where she completed several leadership programmes and played an integral role in the launch of ROAD as part of the advisory panel to the OMC.



While at GroupM, Kirsty worked on a number of inclusivity initiatives, positively impacting representation within the outdoor advertising industry.

Sebastian Musendo, MD for JCDecaux South Africa, said: ” We are delighted Kirsty has joined the team; she is a seasoned leader in media strategy and data-driven campaign management. She has dedicated her career to studying consumer behaviour, turning actionable insights into integrated marketing plans that create more effective and efficient campaigns for a broad range of brands and consumers. She helped some of the world’s largest brands evolve their communication, strategy, and media campaigns that resonate with consumers and deliver on campaign objectives. Kirsty’s drive and performance focus will materially strengthen JCDecaux market position and growth plan to scale the business further.”

Kirsty is a well-regarded and accomplished media specialist with a proven track record working on big brand accounts within media agencies. We look forward to her contributing to the achievement of JCDecaux’s commercial targets by leveraging our Data Solutions offering to deliver value and results to our customers.

JCDecaux Africa is the number #1 Out-of-Home media specialist in Africa, offering a broad range of digital and static advertising solutions across 18 countries with dedicated offices and teams in each market. JCDecaux Africa has strategic holdings in highly sought-after locations and environments, offering a host of advertising formats, including Airports, Gautrain, Roadside Digital (RSD), Roadside Static, Iconic, Mall, and Street Furniture. JCDecaux Africa services major media agencies, multinationals, and most prominent brands from around the world. Our media planning and strategy are focused on a host of in-depth research and insight tools to maximise our clients’ advertising spend and deliver on their campaign objectives.

