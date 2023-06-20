We’ve already zoomed through the first half of 2023 – time sure flies when you’re deep in the world of media and entertainment.

As a TV producer turned filmmaker turned multi-platform video strategist, I have spearheaded all sorts of broadcast projects across different formats, content types and platforms – with PR and marketing playing a vital role in the success of said projects.

Over the years my projects received major PR and media attention during their respective runs, so much so that I’ve become totally fascinated by the wild rollercoaster of media visibility and public relations ROI. Sometimes we hit the bullseye, and other times… well, let’s say it’s a complete miss.

Getting it right

So, let’s dive into the question many media and marketing professionals grapple with: how can we consistently get it right?

The answer lies solidly within the magical realm of ‘authentic storytelling’ and timing. It’s not just about generating buzz or grabbing headlines; it’s about crafting narratives that truly embody the spirit and message of your broadcast project, stories that strike a chord with your audience deep down.

Experience has taught me that when you nail that authentic storytelling “vibe”, something extraordinary happens: your audience stops being passive consumers and becomes active participants in your story. When done right, audiences become captivated, engaged, and emotionally invested in what you’re packaging and broadcasting.

This ‘vibe’ is truly a game-changer and outweighs any paid media and above-the-line marketing approach.

The (overlooked) hidden gems: earned media and newsjacking

Earned media is like the secret sauce of brand storytelling, working its magic when you launch and roll out a new broadcast product. When used wisely, it effortlessly boosts your visibility and gets people talking – the right way.

I’ve experienced firsthand the jaw-dropping power of earned media, authentic storytelling, and newsjacking. My most recent documentary film, KAMPUS, exploring and spotlighting toxic campus culture is a prime example.

Timeously launched at the start of the 2023 tertiary academic year, we intentionally adjusted the launch of KAMPUS’ production so that the thought-provoking work being created would be set against the backdrop of campus-related unrest that dominated the news cycle in February.

Our launch plan infused our killer narrative with a strong dash of current events, scoring major media coverage across TV, print, digital platforms, and even on the airwaves. We’re talking about an earned media value of over R1 350 000! This kind of reach is mind-boggling, without a cent being spent on PR or media placements.

The trick to riding this wave is three-fold:

Knowing when there is a bigger story to tell Telling that story in a very strategic way Doing so timeously

When we combine the power of earned media with newsjacking, that’s when the real magic and proper ROI happen. It’s like unleashing a tidal wave of impact and connection. Your project rises above the noise, grabs the attention of your dream audience, and ensures that your story is heard loud and clear.

For those unfamiliar, newsjacking is the strategic practice of capitalising on current news trends to infuse relevance, timeliness, and buzz into projects. By aligning your content with ongoing conversations and breaking news stories, we as content and marketing professionals can tap into the collective consciousness of our audience, generating heightened interest and engagement.

Most of us remember the image of an obviously gold and white dress that took social media by storm back in 2015, with some people saying it is black and blue (not sure if this debate was ever concluded, but that is a conversation for another day).

When it was still trending, Salvation Army SA used the light-hearted internet trend and turned it into a powerful message to stop abuse against women. It only took slight wordplay to shift the discussion completely.

This is a display of how community-created social content can be leveraged to draw awareness to more pressing matters.

I think it’s important to remember that newsjacking is not an everyday strategy, nor should it be used for every broadcast project. Brands can take on a serious risk by engaging in newsjacking, and they could betray any authenticity they are trying to manufacture by engaging in this tactic too much.

For this reason, I recommend keeping a close eye on your industry for any trending stories, selecting only one that feels right for your brand, and timing your ‘jacking’ timeline.

Leveraging earned media and using it to your advantage

When you find yourself in the fortunate position of garnering engagement and media attention for your project, the next crucial step is to leverage that momentum to drive your project’s goals and core targets. Firstly, it’s essential to capitalise on the increased interest and viewership by strategically promoting your project across various channels.

By utilising social media platforms, industry networks, and targeted advertising you can maximise the visibility of your content and attract a broader audience.

Secondly, optimise your content for easy discoverability and navigation, ensuring that viewers can easily find and access related content or episodes, further extending the lifespan of the project and its reach.

By building a loyal and enthusiastic community around your project, you not only increase views and watch time but also create a dedicated viewership base that will amplify your message and actively engage with your content as it rolls out.

So, my fellow marketers and storytellers, why not embrace the epic power of earned media, rock your authentic narratives and ride the news wave (authentically of course). Hopefully, o the process you will end up creating mind-blowing projects that grab attention, spark change, and leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Renaldo Schwarp is an award-winning filmmaker, author and broadcast specialist, who is currently the Principal Specialist for Multiplatform Video at MultiChoice Group. Schwarp has spearheaded broadcast projects for kykNET, MNet, SHOWMAX, Mzansi Magic and Media24 news and lifestyle.