With the working year drawing to a close, and a well deserved break in sight, we wish our readers, advertisers and stakeholders a peaceful, safe, joyful and relaxing holiday season.

May 2024 bring peace, prosperity and (hopefully) power to light up our days and nights.

Just in case you have time to catch up on some interesting reading in media world, we have compiled all our 2023 magazines in one place for easy reading. We kicked off 2023 with The Media Yearbook 2023, followed by The Media’s agency issue (what agencies really need to know). The 2023 issue of Women in The Media was a bumper, filled with fascinating pieces by South Africa’s women in media from those starting their climb up the ladder, to those at the top of their game.

Then it was awards season, with the MOST Awards in September with the accompanying magazine and, of course, a kickass event back at The Wanderers. Media professionals partied and networked like it was 2019 again! The Radio Awards followed, with the amazing news that Telkom was on board as naming sponsor for the next three years.

Our first issue next year is The Media Yearbook 2024, and project manager Tarin-Lee Watts will be back from 4 January 2024 to discuss the commercial opportunities in our popular annual. As always, we’ll be publishing views and insights from top media thought leaders locally and internationally.

Our first newsletter for 2024 will go out on 16 January.

For now, wishing you all a fantastic break.

Glenda and Tarin

THE MEDIA YEARBOOK 2023

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ

THE MEDIA AGENCY ISSUE 2023

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ

WOMEN IN THE MEDIA

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ

THE MEDIA MOST AWARDS ISSUE

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ

THE MEDIA DECEMBER 2023 (INCLUDING TELKOM RADIO AWARDS)

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ