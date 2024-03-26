A quick scan of the consumer goods market shows you that earpods, airpods, earbuds and headphones are widely accessible to consumers, as are Bluetooth speakers and sound bars.

I use these as a strong conduit to my sense that listening, and audio consumption, is not an old-fashioned habit; it’s an essential mix to being connected and entertained.

Audio is a medium that understands perpetual change within consistent presence. If we consider how audio technology has developed over the last 30 years, the change is exponential – from cassette to cached memory, people are still pushing play.

Why? Because connecting, through speech, rhythm and beats, is primal – and audio amplifies human emotion and feeling.

The nature of consumption and technology in today’s media environment makes predicting the future of ad spend challenging. What is the next platform? How does it integrate into existing trends and what opportunities will it present?

Looking back, these are the questions we’ve been asking ourselves with each change along the digital journey.

A language of choice

Consumers have more options and better information in 2023. They also have issues of connectivity and cost when it comes to data. Against this backdrop, traditional radio still has a role to play.

Coupled with this is the fact that digital audio options do not yet have the language footprint of traditional radio broadcasting. With a maturing social landscape, South Africans are finding pride in mother tongue language use, and there is little variety online.

Language will become more important in the creative economy and audio value chain. With consumers becoming immune to brand messaging, we need to find more effective ways to add value to listeners and brands.

By connecting to the heart of the audience through language, we have an immediate connection based on fundamental belonging and pride. One only needs to have been in an environment when nothing you hear sounds familiar to realise how comforting one’s home language is.

Spot the sponsors

Is there money in digital audio? The short answer is yes. The long answer is yes but…

Why would Spotify be the main jersey sponsor of FC Barcelona? I would hazard a guess because Spotify understand the volume and value of the ears out there.

Digital audio offerings are still working out optimal formats and audience strategies and I do not think it fair to compare listening of old to listening of new when it comes to monetisation.

Experience has taught us that audio advertising is effective using reach and frequency. I believe there is a lot of knowledge that can be leveraged from traditional radio advertising and sponsorship in the digital audio space.

Added to this, the improvements in audio quality and options, as well as more accurate audience data and real time listening habits, make a compelling argument for audio.

Our challenge remains to invest into the creative economy and ensure we make audio that audiences want to consume. Fun, useful, bold, beautiful, and inspiring connections will be the catalyst for creating advertising options that benefit both audience and advertiser.

Turn up the volume in 2024, there’ every reason to do so!

Candy Dempers is the managing director of Mediaheads 360.