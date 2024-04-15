[PRESS OFFICE] Primedia Outdoor, a division of Primedia, has announced the appointment of Thulani Dumakude as the new executive for rights & real estate.

Thulani Dumakude brings a wealth of experience to Primedia Outdoor, with over 20 years of success in the out-of-home media industry. Throughout his career, he has developed and executed business strategies with a focus on business development, key accounts management, and corporate governance.

Before transitioning to the media owner side of the business, he worked as a consultant in KwaZulu-Natal, where he provided support to municipalities, in developing administrative frameworks and policies to administer outdoor advertising in South Africa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thulani to the Primedia Outdoor team,” said Bongumusa Makhathini, chief executive officer of Primedia Outdoor. “His proven track record in strategic leadership, new business development and stakeholder management will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Sustainable initiatives

His passion for the outdoor media industry has been demonstrated by his participation in initiatives that aim to ensure sustainability through collaboration among key stakeholders to promote the growth of the industry.

Dumakude is currently completing his Master’s dissertation research, which is focused on the sustainability and futureproofing of digital out-of-home media in South Africa.

He has always demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting good governance and compliance within the outdoor advertising industry. In his numerous roles within the industry, he has been instrumental in formulating and successfully implementing growth strategies.

Dumakude also expresses his enthusiasm for this new chapter: “I am passionate about delivering excellence and efficiency, and I am excited to be coming back home to the Primedia family. This is where I experienced the most growth and fulfilment in my career.

“I’m happy to see and be welcomed back by many familiar faces. I do not doubt that the attitude, work ethic, energy, and desire to be the winning team is still here. I look forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd and is a proud Level 1 B-BBEE contributor. Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South African-owned out-of-home advertising media specialist that guarantees outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and key markets in the Rest of Africa. We have over 15 000 advertising panels across South Africa and 4 000 panels across 8 countries in the Rest of Africa. Our commitment to exceptional service and continuous innovation has established us as a trusted partner for top brands across various industries. We offer a comprehensive suite of outdoor products, including Classic Billboards, Digital Billboards, Rank Advertising, Programmatic Digital Advertising, and Street Furniture Advertising. With a deep understanding of the South African out-of-home landscape and a focus on delivering measurable results, Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

