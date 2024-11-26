Retail media – a type of advertising that uses a retailer’s digital platforms, like websites, apps, or in-store screens, to show ads to shoppers – is booming worldwide.

Walmart is a standout example: in 2022, its retail media network, Walmart Connect generated $2.7 billion in ad revenue. This success showcases the substantial earning potential within the sector.

But I believe retail media is just the starting point, signalling a shift toward the broader trend of commerce media. This shift isn’t just a fad; it’s a strategic move addressing the limitations of traditional advertising.

The evolution of commerce media – what it is and why it matters

Commerce media is an approach to advertising that leverages data from various e-commerce and digital platforms (not just retailer-owned channels) to connect brands with consumers throughout their purchasing journey.

This new approach links ads directly to sales by pinpointing audiences better, offering new insights about them, and creating more meaningful experiences for consumers. It also opens the door for any sort of commercial enterprise to own a media channel within their business.

Why brands will pay businesses for quality data

As consumer behaviour grows more complex, brands need to prioritise meaningful engagement over sheer reach. Brands are increasingly shifting their digital ad budgets towards platforms that deliver measurable, data-driven results.

That’s where the opportunity of commerce media lies. It entails using first-party data to target and personalise ads both on and off a brand’s website, across multiple online platforms like social media, marketplaces, and search engines. So, companies of all types now have the chance to harness first-party insights from their own audiences and monetise that data to unlock new revenue.

In essence commerce media allows businesses to go beyond their core offerings, creating new ways of earning revenue by connecting brands with high-intent, first-party audiences.

Early adopters stand to benefit

The demand for high-ROI, data-driven targeting continues to grow as brands fine-tune their digital ad strategies. Here’s why retail and commerce media are gaining momentum:

Brands are prioritising first-party data. With digital advertising becoming more competitive, brands want high-quality data to reach audiences who are more likely to convert. Hyper-targeted audiences are proven to boost performance, with the average click-through rate for retargeted ads ten times higher than ads that are not retargeted. Conversion rates have also been found to increase by 50% when using custom audiences and first-party data.

With digital advertising becoming more competitive, brands want high-quality data to reach audiences who are more likely to convert. Hyper-targeted audiences are proven to boost performance, with the average click-through rate for retargeted ads ten times higher than ads that are not retargeted. Conversion rates have also been found to increase by 50% when using custom audiences and first-party data. Retail media spending is set to surge. Global retail media spending is projected to increase by nearly $100 billion by 2025, placing businesses with relevant audience data in a prime position to capture ad spend. Early adopters in local markets can gain an edge by securing budgets that might otherwise go to traditional channels.

Global retail media spending is projected to increase by nearly $100 billion by 2025, placing businesses with relevant audience data in a prime position to capture ad spend. Early adopters in local markets can gain an edge by securing budgets that might otherwise go to traditional channels. Diverse opportunities in adjacent industries. Companies with valuable first-party data can attract brands within their own sector, as well as in related industries. This cross-industry approach broadens revenue possibilities.

For instance, an audience of mothers purchasing children’s clothing could appeal to a travel company offering family holiday packages, while an audience of first-time homeowners could attract interest from short-term insurers.

Three ways you can unlock the power of commerce media

For businesses ready to earn from their audience data, the commerce media model offers powerful benefits:

Unlimited ad inventory through off-site ads. With the vast ad inventory available on social media, businesses aren’t limited to offering ads solely on their own site or app. Instead, they can share their audiences with sellers through off-site advertising. Increased website traffic. By expanding ad inventory, businesses ultimately drive more traffic back to their own website. Targeted ads backed by first-party data boost relevance, encourage clicks, and turn social media users into active site visitors. Higher profit margins. Compared to traditional revenue streams, commerce media channels can yield higher gross profit margins, as they require minimal upfront investment. You’re simply leveraging existing audience data to generate new revenue.

Don’t let your data’s potential go untapped

Commerce media opens doors for businesses with valuable data by enabling them to join a rapidly growing, data-driven market. So, how can a business explore its options in this promising new space?

Data monetisation platforms help companies turn audience data into new revenue. Flow, for instance, enables brands and their affiliates to monetise audience data across industries through their Data Marketplace.

By joining our Data Marketplace, any company with quality audience data can start earning from the world’s largest digital brand budgets. Best of all, no major capital is required – you’re just repurposing data you already own, and our commerce media platform does the rest. It’s an effective, low-hassle and scalable way to start tapping into an income stream that would otherwise go unrealised.

Daniel Levy is co-founder and co-CEO of data-powered adtech platform Flow. The Flow Platform is a data-powered AdTech platform that enables brands to tap into exclusive, highly-targeted consumer data from Audience Partners. This helps brands tailor their ad strategies on Meta, Google, Programmatic and social platforms, with targeting based on specific consumer behaviours. For Audience Partners, retailers, marketplaces and franchise groups Flow unlocks significant new revenue opportunities from the largest digital budgets in the world, including Meta, Google, Programmatic and social platforms.