From nano-influencers just starting out to full-time creators scaling their brand empires, one thing is clear: creativity has been democratised.

Thanks to tech tools that level the playing field, today’s creators don’t need a film crew or a Fortune 500 budget; they just need the right apps and platforms in their arsenal.

But with hundreds of apps vying for your attention, which ones actually turn passion into pay cheques? South African influencer agency, Nfinity Influencer (Nfinity), gives the lowdown on the ultimate list of go-to tools for creators in 2025, right here.

While every creator’s journey is unique, some questions come up time and time again. Pieter Groenewald, COO of Nfinity Influencer and long-time champion of the creator economy, has the vantage point of overseeing thousands of creators across multiple platforms and identifying the best-in-class talent consistently delivering value to both brands and audiences.

From Canva basics to the more impresso-bestos like Adobe’s Creative Cloud, these must-knows are ammo against the drill of noise that can easily dilute (and distress) any aspiring creator.

“Begin with tools that align with your content strategy and audience – then seek to monetise opportunities, both from brands and your audience. This allows for greater exposure and organic follower growth, as more social media users are exposed to your content,” says Groenewald.

Nfinity makes it clear, with a simplified yet impactful power play of the right tech assets, for the right reasons – and the serious creators should know about it:

2025 ULTIMATE TECH LIST FOR CREATORS

#1 The non-negotiables: Low-cost, high-impact tools for getting serious about your creatorship

Canva – everybody’s friend

For graphic design without the degree, Canva is user-friendly, cost-friendly, and helps you pump out slick images, reels covers, YouTube thumbnails, and pitch decks in minutes. It now also includes AI tools for auto-generating content layouts.

theSalt Profile – for serious support

Platforms like Webfluential and theSalt provide ecosystems to support creators and create monetising opportunities. Brands come to these platforms to find influencers with whom they can work. This is ground zero for any aspiring creator.

“Enrolling at theSalt is where every creator journey should start. In a safe environment, you will be hand-held through your first brand collab campaigns and earning opportunity. At the same time, the platform provides a lot of information around the creator world and the journey to grow within that space,” says Groenewald.

Additionally, theSalt is a structured launchpad that offers nano-influencers brand campaign access, creator training, and a plugged-in support community.

CapCut – the editor exceptional

Meet the editor behind thousands of viral TikToks: CapCut. CapCut’s easy interface and trendy templates (like velocity edits and auto captions) make it ideal for creators focused on short-form video.

#2. The Nice-to-haves: Once you’ve found your content rhythm, these are the sizzler tools to help sharpen your strategy and presentation.

Wisecut – storytelling that speaks volumes

Wisecut uses AI to edit your videos faster than you can say “engagement boost”. With automatic voice recognition, smart background music, and subtitle generation, Wisecut helps creators turn raw footage into polished stories in minutes. Perfect for YouTube, Instagram reels, and even educational content, it’s like having a mini post-production team at your fingertips.

Webfluential Creator Profile – polishing the credit roll

Webfluential’s free customisable profile pulls together your socials, work history, and brand collabs into one polished digital CV. It’s also a magnet for potential sponsors.

“Brands come to Webfluential to find the right creators,” says Groenewald, “this is where your real monetising journey begins.”

To see how a Webfluential Creator Profile works, check out creator Shantal Moeko’s profile that links viewers to her various platforms.

Mojo – ultimate layout envy

For creators building their creative muscle, Mojo brings animated templates and pro layouts to Instagram storytelling. This not only lands with appeal, but it is especially useful for promoting brand partnerships and limited-time offers.

Photoroom – image editing, made instant

Need pro-level visuals on a time crunch? Photoroom is your secret weapon. Whether you’re shooting product features, personal branding shots or social content, Photoroom uses AI to instantly remove backgrounds, enhance photos, and apply studio-quality effects. For creators pushing out high-volume content, it’s a massive time-saver and quality booster all in one.

#3. The Big Boys: for big-time creators scaling into full-time contentpreneurs or brand builders.

Adobe Creative Cloud – pricey, but perfect

Yes, it’s pricey, but for creators producing premium visuals, Adobe’s suite (Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator) remains the industry gold standard. You’ll find it behind everything from cinematic vlogs to award-winning campaigns.

TubeBuddy/VidIQ – the analytics all-stars

YouTube creators, TubeBuddy and VidIQ are your analytics all-stars. From keyword research to competitor tracking, these platforms give you a behind-the-scenes view of how to grow smarter, which is crucial for creators trying to crack YouTube’s ever-shifting algorithm.

Webfluential 2.0 Creator Store – scaling, because you should

Building on the free profile, Webfluential 2.0 Creator Store is where the creator economy meets e-commerce. Webfluential 2.0 connects high-growth creators with brands, manages campaigns, and offers monetisation tools that cater to both macro and micro-influencers.

What it looks like: contributing to the creator economy

In 2025, creativity is no longer gated behind expensive studios or ad agencies. With the right tools, creators can start, scale, and sustain their brands from anywhere. The playing field is levelling, which means more voices, more stories, more impact.

“The more value you provide to your community, the faster your monetisation and growth accelerate. Whether you’re just starting out or scaling to full-time influence, the right tools can fast-track your journey from content to career. That’s where platforms like Webfluential 2.0 shine for creators,” says Groenewald.

If you want more knowledge on creator tools and deeper industry insights, check out Creator Cloud Cast, a newsletter powered by Nfinity Influencer, theSalt and Webfluential.

New creators who join theSalt are also supported with training and resources.