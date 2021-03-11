Research into the minds of online South Africans













The Publisher Research Council (PRC) commissioned InSites Consulting to conduct a study among online consumers.

The sample was structured and weighted as per the PAMS 2019 online universe of South Africans. The findings reveal the mindsets, attitudes and beliefs of South Africans across a number of areas of interest and offer useful insights for advertisers and their agencies when planning campaigns.

Along with a deeper understanding of the South African population, the findings highlight the significant impact caused by Covid-19 in terms of the changing consumer landscape, shifts in media consumption and insights that are of benefit to agencies, advertisers and media owners who find themselves at the forefront of evolving behavioural patterns.

A segmentation of different personality archetypes is also included in the survey. In addition to mindsets and attitudes, the study covers values, aspirations, lifestyle, finances, media trust shopping habits, hobbies, Covid-19 plus internet and device usage, radio listenership, TV viewership, newspapers and magazine readership that give meaningful understanding of the changed lockdown lifestyle of South African consumers.

Covid-19 saw online activity increase rapidly with 75% of respondents doing more online as a result of lockdown, with a staggering 92% researching topics of interest online. Almost all (93%) have access to phones with smartphone capabilities and 80% access the internet several times a day.

The vast majority of respondents confirmed that ‘money is tight’ and are concerned that Covid-19 is affecting their ability to provide for their families.

Given the lifestyle restrictions placed on consumers, their buying patterns have altered with more and more South Africans choosing online shopping with 66% using leaflets and pamphlets to compare retail prices and 55% to plan their online or in-store shopping.

Reader trends

When asked to select from a range of hobbies, listening to music topped the scale at 78%, followed by watching television 71% and reading at 67%. Respondents firmly believe that if they want to learn or remember stuff it’s best to read it and over a third agree that newspapers are the most reliable source of news and information and 63% find reading magazines entertaining. A whopping two thirds of the sample indicated that Facebook and other social media contain the most fake news.

Readers of print and online news and information are grouped at the top end of SEMs, they are better educated, enjoy higher incomes and are economically active decision makers who account for 85% of advertising spend. Now more than ever print and online offer a safe and trusted environment with significant reach.

The full report is available to users at no cost. Click on this link to access.

