In the dynamic and rapidly evolving realm of media, five remarkable women – Merissa Himraj, Christa Kruger, Delia Conde, Wanita Berry, and Tammy Wilson-Schultz – are part of the predominantly female Wavemaker Exco. Wavemaker is a globally-networked media agency, a part of GroupM and WPP, and operates in over 92 countries worldwide.

These influential women form the backbone of Wavemaker South Africa and contribute to the industry through their innovative work and visionary leadership. Merissa Himraj, agency CEO, shares more about their career journeys and imparts some inspiration for the future generation of leaders.

Merissa Himraj

With a 20-year industry background in media and finance, my focus is on building effective teams. I enjoy leading my team and nurturing a positive corporate culture. My career has spanned the entire media gambit, from buying and planning, to hybrid strategy and performance media.

I strive to ensure Wavemaker stays ahead of the competition, while also providing my team a space to be themselves. Creating an environment where every voice is heard and valued is truly important. Promoting diversity, inclusion, and women’s advancement in the media industry is crucial to me, and mentorship is my way of giving back.

My best advice is to seek help when needed; new leaders often fall into the trap of thinking they should have all the answers. I, myself, am guilty of this. Recognising that you have a team that relies on your success makes it easier to lean into existing support structures to become a better leader.

Christa Kruger

Christa Kruger, chief operations officer, brings a unique perspective and strategic prowess to her role. She ensures the company delivers top-notch service to clients. Known for her exceptional communication skills and ability to understand and translate clients’ needs into actionable plans, Kruger has fostered solid and enduring relationships with both clients and agency teams. With experience leading significant clients, she adeptly manages the multifaceted aspects of agency life.

“It feels like just yesterday I was an intern, using a ruler to manually input data from printed Adex books into Excel. Even then, I thought there must be an easier way! Fast forward 19 years and technology has transformed the media industry, offering tools and automation for improved delivery,” she reflects.

“My passion still stems from implementing strategies that drive growth for clients. Now, I apply strategic thinking and problem-solving not only to clients but also to the agency at large.

“Adaptability and resilience have kept me standing, along with the support and guidance from strong women – inspired by the recent Barbie movie addressing the challenges faced by women trying to balance work, motherhood, and partnership.

“In my experience, these aspects of life intersect. Striving for balance isn’t entirely feasible; instead, consider life as a series of demands to prioritise. I integrate this approach into how we support agency teams, helping them navigate the demands of their professional and personal lives.

“This approach fosters a supportive work environment, making Wavemaker an excellent workplace. Another tip is to create moments to breathe, reconnect with nature, and bring harmony to daily life—whether through a short walk or evening meditation—to alleviate stress.”

Delia Conde

Delia Conde, chief data and analytics officer, oversees the science side of media agency deliverables.

“As a data and insights specialist, I can chart my career’s trajectory on a graph of highs and lows – work-related, and personal. While the line fluctuates, the crucial aspect of this graph is its overarching growth. Continuous learning and growth from experiences ensure our upward trajectory. Throughout my 26-year career in advertising, I’ve amassed expertise in various areas: Media strategy and planning, market and consumer research, client relationship management, team management, training, and data and tools development.

“I’m passionate about people and find immense joy in aiding young individuals’ learning, growth, and success. I advise team leaders to equip and encourage their teams to learn, experiment, and explore. Let go and let them soar– they will surprise themselves, building confidence and expanding their horizons.”

Tammy Wilson-Schultz

Tammy Wilson-Schultz, chief strategy officer, brings her unique perspective and strategic insight to her role. Her understanding of South African consumer behaviour and her use of data and technology to guide decisions have been instrumental in developing innovative strategies.

She empowers the strategy team to think creatively and push boundaries, consistently exceeding clients’ expectations. Wilson-Schultz’s advice to aspiring women aiming to build strong careers is simple: “Absorb knowledge and give your best. A positive attitude can open doors you never imagined.”

Wanita Berry

Last, but certainly not least, is Wanita Berry, the head of talent. Berry plays a vital role in shaping careers and futures – a role she deems critical within the agency.

“My media career has been nothing short of phenomenal. It’s a space that allowed me to evolve well beyond talent management. This diverse, dynamic industry continuously allows personal and career growth, enabling you to embrace your true self. What drives me daily is the incredible people and culture at Wavemaker. My advice: focus on solutions, not problems, and be ready for constant change.”

The Wavemaker South Africa team goes beyond their agency to make significant industry contributions. They champion diversity and inclusion, tirelessly advocating for women’s voices, recognition of their work, and their meaningful presence.

Actively participating in industry bodies like the IAB and AMF, they work towards greater inclusion. Kruger and I also serve on the GroupM South Africa Exco within the larger organisation.

These women provide crucial mentorship and support to the next generation of women in media. Leveraging their influence, they break down barriers and create opportunities for young women entering the field.

They challenge gender norms, advocate for equal opportunities, and foster a culture of respect and inclusivity, of which they are immensely proud.

Media evolution

Their collective impact is evident in the groundbreaking work produced by Wavemaker South Africa, the positive corporate culture they’ve fostered, and the growing presence of women in the media industry. They stand as a testament to the power of women in leadership and the significance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The pioneering women of Wavemaker South Africa exemplify women’s potential across all industries. Through their dedication, hard work, and leadership, they not only drive Wavemaker’s success but also inspire and pave the way for future generations of women in media.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, women will undoubtedly remain at the forefront, shaping the industry and challenging norms.

Merissa Himraj is CEO of Wavemaker South Africa. Wavemaker is part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.