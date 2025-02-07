With programmatic advancements and an increasing focus on omnichannel campaigns, the digital out-of-home (DOOH) industry is rapidly evolving. These six trends offer a glimpse into what to expect in the year ahead.

In the fast-moving world of digital advertising, digital out-of-home (DOOH) is proving to be a dynamic medium, blending cutting-edge data with innovative formats that capture attention in unexpected ways. As the industry surges forward, six trends will shape how brands connect with audiences in 2025.

1.Programmatic DOOH adoption increases

This year, more brands are going beyond testing programmatic DOOH to making it a regular part of their campaign strategies. Many early adopters have moved to an “always-on” approach, ensuring their messaging remains visible and consistent. This evolution is fueled by improvements in attribution models, which provide proof that DOOH drives measurable outcomes. As a result, more brands are embracing programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) as a long-term investment rather than an experiment.

2. Inventory growth opens new possibilities

The DOOH landscape is expanding rapidly, with screens appearing in more diverse venues. While established networks in malls, airports, petrol stations and pharmacies continue to anchor the industry, fresh and unexpected venues are redefining the playing field, like gyms and padel courts. DOOH is no longer just about billboards on highways – it’s every screen encountered outside the home. With a wave of innovative venue networks set to launch this year, advertisers have more ways than ever to reach people – offering opportunities that demand both creativity and strategic oversight to ensure quality remains a priority.

3. Omnichannel integration with personalised creative

Programmatic DOOH has become a natural fit within larger omnichannel campaigns, linking with platforms like mobile and social to deliver seamless dual-screen experiences. At the same time, the potential for creative, flexible and personalised messaging – tailored to audience behaviour – helps campaigns stand out. In 2025, expect more brands to combine these approaches, aligning technical strategy with impactful, audience-driven content.

4. Attribution is key to ROAS

As advertisers look for evidence that their campaigns are effective, attribution models have taken centre stage. These models track what audiences do after seeing a DOOH ad – such as visiting a store or engaging with a brand online – providing proof of return on ad spend (ROAS). This shift is giving marketers the confidence to invest more in DOOH, knowing they can measure its impact.

5. Collaboration over competition

Media owners are recognising the benefits of working together rather than guarding their networks. By aggregating inventory and creating streamlined buying processes, advertisers gain access to broader reach and more efficient planning. This collaborative approach simplifies campaign execution and helps marketers engage audiences across multiple venues with ease.

6. Shifting towards sustainability

Globally, sustainability is a growing priority, and in South Africa, media owners are actively investing in energy-efficient solutions. From solar arrays and batteries to advanced LED screens, significant capital has been directed toward reducing the energy and carbon footprint of the DOOH industry. These efforts not only address environmental concerns but also demonstrate the resilience and adaptability of the industry in meeting evolving demands for greener advertising solutions.

These trends highlight a maturing industry that is moving past its testing phase and into a period of measurable, scalable growth. With a clear focus on attribution, creative flexibility, and seamless integration into omnichannel strategies, programmatic DOOH is solidifying its role as a critical component of modern marketing.

As brands and agencies continue to collaborate and embrace innovation, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for digital out-of-home.