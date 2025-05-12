In the African context, digital transformation is often misunderstood as just a matter of adopting new tools or platforms.

But in my experience, it is far more than that. At its core, digital transformation is about using technology to simplify and speed up how we meet the needs of our customers — not just reactively, but proactively, precisely, and with purpose.

At AdHive, we operate in the advertising space, which inherently sits in a B2B2C environment. Our clients rely on us to help them connect meaningfully with their customers.

To do this, we integrate both MarTech and AdTech — the former to gain insights through analytics, segmentation and customer understanding, and the latter to deliver those insights as engaging, relevant communication through the right channels at the right time.

This is where digital transformation comes to life: it is not about the tools, it is about what the tools enable — smarter solutions, delivered faster, and tailored to real human needs.

Transformation through understanding

Across Africa, digital transformation has reshaped how we trade, communicate, and serve. It has shrunk distances between people and markets. It has helped us identify capabilities we never knew we had. And it has opened access to segments and regions we previously thought unreachable.

In our space, transformation allows us to deeply understand who our customers are, what they value, and how best to connect with them. With the right tools, we can analyse industries, uncover sector-specific challenges, and craft solutions with agility. We can make informed, data-backed decisions and — more importantly — empower our clients to do the same.

Fintech is a prime example.

Thanks to mobile technology, what once took hours in a bank branch can now be done in seconds on a phone. That is the power of transformation: it simplifies, integrates and accelerates.

The real foundation

Many think the tech is the hard part — it is not. The biggest hurdle is human capability. People are the true enablers of transformation. If your people are not aligned, trained, and supported, no amount of software or data infrastructure will create value.

Once the people are right, the next focus is on structure and process. Then comes technology — but it must be fit for purpose. That means tools that integrate your business, simplify operations, and deliver insights that can be acted upon in real time.

To illustrate, we are currently engaged in a digital transformation project using 4.6 million data points. Before, we had limited visibility of who our customers were. Now, through segmentation, we can serve them relevant content aligned to both demographic and psychographic traits — all while gaining massive efficiency across the business.

Where one campaign used to take six weeks to deploy, we are now looking at 48 to 72 hours. That is not just speed — that is strategic agility. It gives us the ability to A/B test, adapt, and launch campaigns with a level of confidence and insight that was previously out of reach.

MarTech: Bridging precision and performance

MarTech plays a dual role in enabling digital transformation: it enhances effectiveness and efficiency.

On the effectiveness side, it helps us truly understand consumers. Through segmentation, customer journey mapping, and automation, we send personalised, timely communications that resonate with the recipient. And thanks to integration between platforms — from customer data to communications — we can ensure the entire experience is seamless.

On the efficiency side, we are using AI and machine learning (like our in-house tool StoryTech) to generate creative content at scale. Campaigns that would have taken hours to render now take seconds. And the creative can be instantly pushed through automated systems for client approval. That is what I call precision marketing — done differently.

Connectivity is the backbone

All of this hinges on connectivity — not just internet access, but systems that talk to each other. Think of the digital footprint we leave every time we swipe, sign in or transact. That raw data is everywhere, and without connectivity, it remains just that: raw.

We use data mapping, segmentation, and use-case development to take scattered information and turn it into structured, strategic insights. But it only works when platforms are connected — from point-of-sale to customer data platform to communications engine. When that loop is complete, personalisation becomes reality, not a buzzword.

Partnerships with purpose

No business — or transformation — exists in a vacuum. Government must create policy frameworks that protect consumers while enabling innovation. Businesses must respect those frameworks and ensure data is used ethically and with consent. Communities, in turn, must feel safe and empowered to participate.

Only through collaboration between private sector, public entities and communities can we build a truly digitally connected Africa.

As for the future, I see three key spaces defining Africa’s digital path forward: medical technology, fintech, and behaviour-based platforms that reward good behaviour — from mental wellness to financial responsibility. Companies like Discovery have pioneered this, and there is so much opportunity to scale these models.

At AdHive, we believe the future is already here. That is why we are actively investing in global technology partnerships — to bring the world’s best platforms into Africa, and ensure African brands are not just part of the digital economy, but leaders within it.

We are not waiting for transformation to happen. We are building it.

Yaw Dwomoh is CEO of AdHive, part of the Hive Group. The Hive Group has transformed Africa’s creative landscape with bold ideas, data insights, and a passion for storytelling. ​