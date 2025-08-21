Despite the strides the out of home (OOH) industry has made in audience measurement, collaboration and data transparency, outdated myths persist.

Chief among them is the notion that the Out of Home Measurement Council (OMC) was established by the ‘big four’ media owners to serve their own interests.

Let’s be unequivocal: this is false.

The OMC is not a cartel. It never has been. It is a joint industry committee (JIC) — subsidised, inclusive, and representative — formed to deliver credible, consolidated audience data for the benefit of the entire OOH sector.

Without the foundational investment made by its original members, South Africa’s OOH industry would still be relying on antiquated metrics like AMPS’ blanket claim that “98% of people are exposed to OOH in the past seven days”.

That’s not measurement. That’s marketing folklore.

Real data, real value

Thanks to the OMC, media owners — regardless of size — can now access real-time, location-specific metrics such as Reach, Frequency, and Visibility Adjusted Contacts (VACs). These are the metrics that media agencies and clients demand. Without them, your inventory is invisible in today’s data-driven media landscape.

Since joining the OMC, we have seen the membership grow from just five to 56. This growth hasn’t come from the industry’s giants, it’s come from small and emerging media owners who understand that without recognised, standardised data, their inventory simply won’t be considered by agencies or clients.

Let’s talk cost and kill another myth

Another persistent misconception is that OMC membership is prohibitively expensive. It’s not. The annual membership fee is R800 per frame — regardless of whether it’s digital, static, a wall site or a building wrap.

That’s it. No hidden costs, no inflated premiums.

There is a once-off inventory upload fee based on the number of frames you wish to register:

Tier Frame Count Once-Off Upload Fee (Excl. VAT) 9 1 – 20 frames R5,000 8 21 – 75 frames R9,000 … Additional tiers available upon request

All software training is provided by the OMC, and the planning software is free to media agencies and clients. The only restriction is that non-members and multi-owner sales houses cannot access the platform—for obvious governance reasons.

The OMC is a proud member of the World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) and we follow the international gold standards of OOH audience currency and hence our implementation and on-going education regarding VACs.

The bottom line

If you’re a media owner operating without OMC-accredited data, you’re already behind. The industry is moving forward — fast — and the demand for credible audience metrics is non-negotiable. Joining the OMC isn’t just a strategic move; it’s a necessary one.

Dispelling myths is no longer enough. It’s time to act. Join the OMC, get your inventory on schedule, and ensure your business remains competitive in a market that values transparency, accountability and data-driven decision-making.

The OMC (Out of Home Measurement Council) is a non-profit Joint Industry Committee that has been incorporated to provide buyers of Out of Home Media with a currency and survey that allows for efficient and accurate OOH planning. It produces consolidated, inclusive and representative research covering the key OOH formats, commencing with Static Roadside panels in South Africa including the panels from all Out of Home participating Media Owners. The JIC aims to market and grow the OOH advertising industry within South Africa.