The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has released its latest Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS) dataset, covering the period from July 2023 to June 2024.

This marks the 13th quarterly release of 12-month rolling data, covering 16 quarters of data collection, since the survey’s inception. The data offers invaluable and trendable insights into South African consumer behaviour, media consumption and economic trends.

The MAPS survey boasts an impressive sample size, with over 20 000 interviews conducted annually across all provinces and municipalities in South Africa. This stratified random sample ensures a representative view of the nation’s diverse population.

Johann Koster, CEO of the Marketing Research Foundation, emphasises the survey’s scope.

“Our MAPS dataset provides a holistic view of the South African consumer landscape,” he said. “In addition to the interviews, over 10 000 leave-behind questionnaires are completed each year, enabling us to capture detailed information, from product categories and brands to behavioural and psychographic insights.”

KEY FINDINGS

Demographics and economic landscape

The latest MAPS data reveals that South Africa’s population aged 15 and above stands at 43 592 223, comprising 18.5 million households with an average size of 3.7 people. The country’s population is relatively young, with an average age of 38 years.

The data paints a picture of a nation facing economic challenges.

“Our data shows that many South Africans are feeling the financial strain over the past four years,” Koster notes. “We’ve observed shifts in employment status and socio-economic class identification that reflect the current economic climate.”

Media consumption trends

Television remains a dominant medium, with 25 136 302 South Africans watching TV in the past seven days, with 8.2 million people spending more than 20 hours per week watching TV. SABC 1 leads viewership, followed by e.tv, SABC 2 and SABC 3.

Even though the data shows a decline over the four-year period, Radio listenership remains strong, with 20 767 693 South Africans tuning in. Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Lesedi FM, Metro FM, and Thobela FM being the top stations.

The digital landscape continues to evolve, with 8.4 million South Africans having access to on-demand streaming services. Over the four-year period penetration of on-demand streaming has increased from 15% to 22%.

Social media and online behaviour

MAPS reveals significant engagement with social media and online video content:

Approximately 75% of South Africans regularly engage on social media platforms.

Facebook (29 million users), WhatsApp (26 million users), and TikTok (12 million users) are the top three social media platforms.

13 million South Africans spend more than 20 hours per week on social media.

12.8 million people watched video content in the past 7 days.

88% of people who watched video content visited social media platforms in the past seven days.

There’s been a notable increase in the use of streaming services:

8 072 102 people have access to on-demand streaming services.

Netflix leads with 6.7 million users, followed by Showmax with four million users.

YouTube Premium has however declined to 898 000 users.

The growth in online shopping continues, particularly for groceries, clothing and fast-food delivery:

SHEIN has emerged as the online clothing retailer of choice.

Sixty60 dominates the grocery delivery landscape.

About 900 000 people prefer to use a delivery service when ordering food.

Financial services and consumer behaviour

The MAPS data provides crucial insights into South Africans’ financial behaviours and preferences. Notably, 72% of the population have a bank account (excluding SASSA accounts), while 35% have some form of insurance.

Brand loyalty trends are also captured, offering valuable information for marketers and advertisers. The survey reveals shifts in purchasing behaviour, with many consumers adjusting their brand preferences in response to economic pressures.

A financial snapshot of the consumer:

The top reasons for taking out loans in the past 12 months include buying food, paying bills, education and covering medical expenses.

6% of consumers have taken a loan to assist family members or friends.

22% of consumers transfer or send on average R1 086 to family or friends monthly, while 8.4% belong to a stokvel.

Average monthly spend on groceries and toiletries has remained fairly stable over the past four quarters at approximately R2 100.00.

Apparel has seen a 35% decline in average monthly spend in Q2 of 2024. This however is seasonal and occurred in every second quarter of the years tracked this far.

A nation in transition

Koster emphasises that the MAPS data provides a snapshot of a nation in transition.

“Our latest dataset reveals a South Africa that’s embracing digital platforms while grappling with economic challenges. We’re seeing shifts in media consumption, purchasing behaviour, and financial management that reflect these broader trends,” he said.

“This MAPS presentation only offers a topline view of these trends, but there’s so much more granular detail available to our subscribers. We believe this data is invaluable for businesses, marketers, and policymakers looking to understand and engage with the consumer in these dynamic times.”

The Marketing Research Foundation continues to provide this crucial service, offering a comprehensive and nuanced understanding of the South African consumer landscape. The MAPS™ dataset remains an essential strategic tool for anyone seeking to navigate the complexities of the market.

The full webinar and presentation can be found in the MRF website at https://mrfsa.org.za/maps-docs/november-2024/.