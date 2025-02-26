“That’s not a real job.” A father tells his daughter as she shares her dream of becoming a full-time content creator. Across the city, a teacher shakes her head when a student mentions wanting to build a career on YouTube.

To them, “real jobs” come with desks, salaries, and predictable career paths, not cameras, audiences, and social media. But what if they’re wrong? What if content creation is a viable career—and one of the most important emerging professions of our time?

For too long, digital creators have been dismissed as hobbyists or lucky influencers who stumbled into success. But the reality is very different. Today, creators are business owners, marketers, and entrepreneurs, building sustainable brands and generating real income.

In Africa alone, the creator economy is growing at a rate of 28.5% per year, set to reach $17.8 billion by 2030.

Change the conversation

According to Murray Legg, co-founder of digital creator and influencer marketing platform, Webfluential, it’s time to change the conversation.

“In today’s economy, a creator is someone who builds an audience around their passions and expertise, whether that’s through content, media, entertainment, or anything else. They’re often entrepreneurs, building brands, managing communities, developing marketing strategies, and monetising content across multiple platforms,” he says.

On one side of the screen, there’s a creator—someone with a face, a voice, and a narrative. On the other side, there’s an audience engaging in real time.

Social media ensures that content can be shared instantly, not just with people you know but with global audiences who have never heard of you before. Algorithms amplify this process, helping relevant content reach the right viewers.

Visibility is just the start

“But visibility is just the start,” says Legg. “Today, creators are earning revenue through ad partnerships, brand collaborations, affiliate marketing, subscriptions and even their own digital products. Brands are buying into the network effect, leveraging the credibility and trust that creators have built within their communities.

Niche expertise has become a currency of its own. Creators who are recognised as authorities in their fields (whether it’s beauty, tech, fitness, or finance) are educators and thought leaders.

Their audiences tune in for knowledge, entertainment, and insights, making these creators indispensable partners for brands looking to connect with engaged, targeted demographics. And with niche authority comes serious revenue potential.

Technology has created an environment where anyone with a smartphone and an idea can build a business. “But, content creation requires more than creativity; it demands marketing savvy, brand-building expertise, and a deep understanding of audience psychology,” says Legg.

Not pure luck: the skills every creator needs to succeed

The top creators double-down on their authenticity and uniqueness, develop strategies, analyse performance data, and optimise their content for maximum engagement and monetisation.

“Successful creators are the ones who are patient, consistent, and passionate about what they do. They’re also skilled at marketing and building relationships with their audiences. Those who struggle often lack these qualities or aren’t willing to put in the hard work. With so many creators these days, you need to work hard to stand out,” says Legg.

The infrastructure is here: cameras on phones are powerful, mobile internet is faster than ever, and editing tools, AI, and automation make content production accessible to anyone willing to put in the work.

The future of work and the shift from 9-to-5 to creator-driven careers

Take, for example, Silindokuhle Khubone, a content creator who turned her personal experiences into over 236 000 followers on TikTok.

Growing up in Mandeni, she watched her mother find affordable clothing for their family, and was inspired to start a TikTok account to help others discover budget-friendly shopping spots.

Today, Silindokuhle shares lifestyle content with a focus on connecting people to small businesses, skincare products, and hidden gems that can make a difference in their lives. Her authenticity and passion have fuelled her success, proving that staying true to yourself and understanding your audience are key.

As she advises aspiring creators:

“Start now, because not only are you being able to showcase your creativity, but you also get paid to do it. Companies like Webfluential are there to help you grow as an individual while getting paid to do it. Whatever you decide to show the public, be honest and be comfortable about it.”

Then there’s Ethan Kieffer, who began sharing fashion content on TikTok straight out of high school before expanding his Instagram and lifestyle content on YouTube.

His cosmopolitan style attracted an international audience, allowing him to monetise his content globally. His success led to signing with an agent in Paris, further cementing his place in the global fashion scene.

Working on their own terms

As Silindokuhle’s and Ethan’s cases prove, flexibility, independence and self-monetisation are both desirable and achievable. The idea that stability only comes from a corporate job is outdated. Creators today are building their own businesses, setting their own rates and working on their own terms.

“Beyond the side hustle lies a real job with real impact, and Africa is waking up to the fact,” says Legg. “If universities and career advisors want to prepare students for the future, they must acknowledge the creator economy as a legitimate and strategic career path.”

Whether through courses, mentorship, or inclusion on applications, recognising ‘Creator’ as a profession is no longer a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’. And for those still waiting to hit send on their first video, it’s natural to be hesitant about the risks involved. But the rewards can be incredible.

Legg says, “My advice would be to start small, build your skills, and don’t be afraid to experiment. The market is vast, and there’s always room for unique voices.”