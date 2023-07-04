It is a known truth that traditional advertising has seen a considerable decline, while social media continues to dominate.

This has given rise to influencer marketing as a viable tactic to bridge the gap between targeted audiences and brands using engaging content that builds resonance and influences consumer purchasing behaviour.

It is estimated that the influencer marketing industry will be valued at $22 million by 2025. Therefore, brands cannot afford to discount the power of influencer marketing as a credible solution for brand awareness and audience retention.

Like many solutions or solves within the PR industry, it is not without its challenges. The most significant challenge for PR practitioners is identifying the most appropriate and brand-aligned influencer/content creator for curated campaigns.

Gone are the days where value used to be quantified by the number of followers influencers had (one of the drivers of change here was changed the introduction of several influencer sourcing application platforms). The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) seeks to answer the challenges associated with influencer marketing by providing crucial social media data and analytics.

But what is the broader impact of AI and ML generated influencer platforms for PR practitioners?

Takes away human connection

Firstly, the importance of human connection cannot be overlooked. While AI is impressive and has revolutionised many aspects of our lives, it cannot fully replace the depth and richness of human connection. It lacks the emotional aspect of building and maintaining human relationships which is an integral part of what Public Relations is all about. Relying on AI and ML generated platforms prevents PR practitioners from building trust with influencers and ultimately any added value opportunities that could have been received by brands.

Limited capacity to unpack influencer content performance

Secondly, although AI can support PR efforts by analysing data, monitoring social media, generating reports and so on, it does not have the capacity and emotional intelligence to unpack human truths and consumer behaviour. You still need human intervention to greatly unpack these insights to help brands understand consumer behaviours (depending on what the main objective is when working with the influencer) and help set benchmarks to determine what a successful campaign is with influencers moving forward.

AI platforms value quantity over quality

Chatbots are programmed to issue the same standard answers when customers have queries in order to drive a shorter response time. While this is great, the responses are never tailored to answer each and every query submitted. Similarly with influencer platforms, many of these compromise on quality outputs.

One of the biggest concerns is that the platforms do not always consider nano and micro influencers, and highly rely on referring macro or celebrity personalities with massive reach as the ideal candidates for your campaigns. While this may be helpful for any practitioner who is looking to achieve reach, the options given are always the same.

While we all want to differentiate our brands from their competitors, solely relying on AI and ML influencer platforms can be dangerous in that they do not unpack and detail what the influencer’s profile is and whether they are the ideal candidate for your campaign, or not. Only PR practitioners can navigate these aspects, social and cultural nuances, understanding context and the impact of influencer content.

Need for human involvement

While the world continues to look to artificial intelligence to help solve many problems, relying on it alone has ramifications across every industry, including ours. One cannot deny that certain AI and MI influencer platforms have assisted PR practitioners in the past where analytics are concerned. however, those applications alone cannot help start, execute and manage influencer-led campaigns without the need for a practitioner.

The need for human involvement in leading influencer-led work is still crucial to inform decision-making about using the function moving forward for the brands and to continue building trust between brands and influencers for long term gain.

A junior PR and influencer account manager at RAPT Creative, Ruby Mokwele has demonstrated experience working on consumer and corporate brands in the FMCG and hospitality industries. A lover of brands. A lover of the art of communication. I am passionate about merging both of these loves into a proud showcase of my ever-evolving career as a PR practitioner.

Solomon Molefe is a seasoned public relations professional in the field of public relations, renowned for his expertise as a Senior PR account manager. His illustrious career is highlighted by a remarkable portfolio, comprising successful collaborations with FMCG, beverage, tech, and financial clients. With an impressive track record and an affluence of experience, Solomon has established himself as a trusted PR advisor and strategist.

Nombulelo Fox is a PRISM award-winning consultant, former PRISM Young Judge, content creator and senior PR and influencer partnerships manager at RAPT Creative with over six years brand PR experience in the agency and corporate field. Nombulelo’s key expertise includes media relations, influencer marketing and copywriting, and has worked across several local and international FMCG, technology, CSI and fashion brands.