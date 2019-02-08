How to use various mobile ad formats to amplify your marketing

There is no correlation between clicks and brand upliftment in a mobile marketing campaign, as it’s not a holistic view of success.

That’s just one of the takeaways from 24.com’s mobile advertising study, the results of which were released on Thursday.

Gareth Lloyd, head of research and analytics at 24.com, gives the other key lessons coming out of the survey:

Five mobile ad formats were tested; animated GIF, native in-feed, rich media, static image, and video, and their impacts were measured against four metrics on the marketing funnel: awareness, consideration, preference, and purchase intention.

“The less creatively complex formats, like static and native in-feed, are better at driving top of the funnel metrics, like awareness and consideration, whereas the more creatively complex formats, like video and animated GIFS and even rich media, were better at more bottom of the funnel brand uplifts,” Lloyd says.

He adds that animated GIF was an all-rounder that performed well against all metrics, while video was quite high on overall brand uplift, and static image was surprisingly strong across total brand uplift.

An international comparison

The study was conducted by 24.com in partnership with Swedish company, Brand Metrics. The company’s CEO, Anders Lithner, explains what the mobile advertising landscape looks like in the Scandinavian nation:

Eleven different brands, with 79 different campaigns, were included in the study and four KPIs were generated from a single question, those being brand awareness, brand consideration, brand preference, and action intent.

Almost 23 000 surveys were completed, with over 26 million impressions.

“The central issue we were trying to address with this study was that, 85% of our page views are sitting on mobile, but 43% of our revenue is attributable to mobile, so there’s this gap between the actual time in device and consumption in device and the revenues it fetches,” Lloyd says.

Other takeaways from the study Across 79 campaigns, mobile advertising resulted in an average brand uplift of 7.9% Video and animated mobile ad formats result in the highest overall brand uplift, are best at driving purchase intent Using audience targeting results in an 18% increase in brand uplift, and results in a particular increase in purchase intent (38%) Video and native in-feed show a large difference in performance when using targeted audiences, and targeting increases purchase intent for video The campaigns that had push promotion performed well on elements of brand uplift The larger a brand becomes the harder it is to show large uplifts There is no real relationship between brand size and purchase intention lift, although international benchmarks suggest something different

