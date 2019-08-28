A new segmentation model for measuring advertising effectiveness













While segmentation by consumer type is not news to the audience measurement and targeting sector, Columinate-InSites Consulting has developed a new advertising effectiveness measurement methodology offering unique feedback to brands and marketers.

“Instead of applying segmentation to the audience and people, we came up with applying it to the ads. In other words, how people react to advertising, segmenting the ads themselves into different categories of emotive reactions,” explained Henk Pretorius, managing director of InSites Consulting South Africa.

He, along with the company’s team lead Amone Redelinghuys, presented the new research methodology at this year’s Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO) conference in Mauritius.

“We came up with this idea of only looking at emotive reactions because there’s so much work that proves that emotions are fundamental in the way that people react, respond, behave and make decisions,” he added.

The seven emotive ad segments

Seven emotive advert segments form the base of the methodology. Adverts related to each segment have been gauged for possible advertising effectiveness. The segments are:

Delightful hug

Bored yawn

Amused smile

Excited jump

Accepting nod

Inspired glow

Blank neutral expression

Not designed for an emotive reaction

One of the big learnings the Columinate-InSite Consulting team observed, which has major implications for the strategy of marketers, is the lack of emotive reaction in much advertising.

“The unfortunate thing that we found is that 41% of ads didn’t actually create any sort of emotive reaction, and that rings true unfortunately. If you look at the way a lot of advertising is done, it’s not necessarily setting out to create an emotive reaction,” Pretorius elaborated.

The way forward for this new audience advertising methodology is twofold. Firstly, it will become a standard part of Columinate InSite Consulting’s ad testing approach and, secondly, it is being demonstrated to agencies so they can get a better sense of how effective their creative and advertising ideas really are.

Michael Bratt is covering the PAMRO conference in Mauritius as a working guest of the research organisation.

